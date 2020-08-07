F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the Silverstone GP from anywhere

The Formula 1 carnival returns to the Silverstone circuit for its second race in a row, with Lewis Hamilton looking to chalk up consecutive wins on home turf of the season. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch F1 online and get a 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live stream today - read on for details of every practice session, qualifying, and of course Sunday's big race itself.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020 Sunday's Grand Prix starts at 2.10pm BST in the UK, which is 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT in the US. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK and will be showing all practice races and qualifying in addition to the GP, while in the US, it's ESPN you want. Anyone abroad can tune in just like they would at home with the help of a good VPN - save nearly 50% on our favourite, ExpressVPN.

While last Sunday's race at the iconic Northamptonshire track was far from a classic, it did see Hamilton obliterate the track record as he powered home to victory in front of empty stands for his third straight win of the 2020 F1 season.

The race offered a dramatic ending, as the star Mercedes driver had to contend with his front tires delaminating in the final stages of the race. Hamilton managed to get his stricken car to the finish, despite driving on three wheels for most of the last lap as Red Bull's Max Verstappen began to gain ground in second.

It was an even more worrying afternoon for Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, who'll be looking to gain some lost ground in the Driver's Championship standings, having suffered a tyre puncture with four laps to go last week that saw him finish in a lowly 11th place.

Racing Point will be without Sergio Perez, who has once again tested positive for COVID-19, with Nico Hulkenberg set to step in as he did at the British Grand Prix.

Ready to catch all the high-octane action? Here's how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix online from start to finish this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Don't miss: how to watch a PGA Championship live stream

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, August 7 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Practice 2 - Friday,August 7 at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 10am ET / 7am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, August 8 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, August 8 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

- Saturday, August 8 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, August 2 at 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CEST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

How to watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix: live stream Silverstone in the UK

Sky has nabbed the exclusive rights to F1 for the foreseeable future in the UK. This means TV coverage of today's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix is on Sky Sports and, more specifically, its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Practice 1 and 2 start at 11am and 3pm BST, respectively, on Friday August 7. On Saturday August 8, the third practice session begins at 11am again, before qualifying for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix takes place at 2pm. The Grand Prix is Sunday, August 9 at 2.10pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels and is great value at just £33.99 a month - you can cancel anytime, of course. Taken out today, you'll get to watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live and plenty more F1 action in August and heading into September - as well as live football, PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, and lots more. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to get an 70th Anniversary Grand Prix F1 live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable - option 1 Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. How to watch ESPN and F1 without cable - option 2 For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 a month but comes with over 65 channels, including ESPN, as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content - plus its own free trial offer allowing you to check it out for nothing. F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive with almost identical timings as last weekend's action: so this Sunday you can watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET on ESPN (build-up starts at 8am), while qualifying action goes live on TV at around 8.55am ahead of a 9am start on Sunday. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a 70th Anniversary Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before on Saturday, August 8 starting at 9am ET/6am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix action from Silvertone. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. This Sunday, you can watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live from 11.10pm AEST. Before that, the first practice run on Friday, starts at 8pm AEST and the second follows at midnight. On Saturday August 8, the final practice is live from 8pm again, while the all-important 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying race is at 11pm. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix is scheduled to start 1.10am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Should you go elsewhere in the world and want to still sign-in to watch your subscription you can, then using one of our best VPN recommendations should have you covered.