Western Digital launches two-bay NAS system

Western Digital has launched a new two-bay network attached storage (NAS) system for the professional market.

The My Cloud EX2 system comes in a diskless form or one with WD Red hard drives in 4TB, 6TB and 8TB capacities, with room for further expansion via USB 3.0 slots.

The system allows drive management with RAID 0 or RAID 1. There are also JBOD and spanning modes, with data protection options for RAID 1, USB, cloud and LAN/WAN backup. The default configuration is RAID 1.

Backups can be made on PCs with the WD SmartWare Pro software or on Macs with Apple Time Machine. The WD My Cloud app for Android and iOS provides mobile access and integration with popular cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive.

Server features

Additional advanced features include an integrated file server, FTP server, backup server, and P2P download server. The rig also supports a slew of third-party apps, from phpBB to Joomla! and more.

The system is compatible with most versions of Windows and MacOS.

The My Cloud EX2 is available in the US and UK and comes with a two year limited warranty. The diskless version retails for €199 (£164, AU$304). It costs €339 (£279, AU$518) for the 4TB model, €419 (£344, AU$640) for the 6TB version, and €539 (£443, AU$824) for the 8TB one.