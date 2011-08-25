Tim Cook: 'Apple is not going to change'

Tim Cook has sent his first memo to Apple staff after taking over as CEO after Steve Jobs resigned yesterday, telling staff that "Apple is not going to change."

After praising his "leader and mentor" Steve Jobs, Cook goes on to reassure staff that the company will "stay true" to the company and culture that Jobs built up.

One thing's for sure, Cook has definitely inherited his predecessor's love of hyperbole, with 'amazing' and 'incredible' popping up twice, and even a cheeky 'magical' making an appearance towards the end.

Emotional

Apple stock has teetered throughout the day after the shock resignation came yesterday, but here at TechRadar we reckon Jobs has left his legacy and company in a safe pair of hands.

The full email from Tim Cook, new CEO of Apple, is below:

Team:

I am looking forward to the amazing opportunity of serving as CEO of the most innovative company in the world. Joining Apple was the best decision I've ever made and it's been the privilege of a lifetime to work for Apple and Steve for over 13 years. I share Steve's optimism for Apple's bright future.

Steve has been an incredible leader and mentor to me, as well as to the entire executive team and our amazing employees. We are really looking forward to Steve's ongoing guidance and inspiration as our Chairman.

I want you to be confident that Apple is not going to change. I cherish and celebrate Apple's unique principles and values. Steve built a company and culture that is unlike any other in the world and we are going to stay true to that—it is in our DNA. We are going to continue to make the best products in the world that delight our customers and make our employees incredibly proud of what they do.

I love Apple and I am looking forward to diving into my new role. All of the incredible support from the Board, the executive team and many of you has been inspiring. I am confident our best years lie ahead of us and that together we will continue to make Apple the magical place that it is.

Tim

Ars Technica, which first published the email memo, points out that it comes from a reliable source and "the headers have been verified".