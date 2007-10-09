HP sued for faulty floppy drive

A case against HP has been given leave to continue. And the reason for the US class action lawsuit? A faulty floppy drive. Oklahoma residents Stephen and Beverly Grider started the suit in 2003 after Compaq (now owned by HP) sold them a PC with a faulty floppy drive.

It's alleged the company didn't replace the drive. But this isn't such a quirky case as it seems - several other cases have been brought against Compaq and HP since 2000. Indeed the Grider's suit alleges that 1.7 million people across the US bought similarly faulty computers.

According to PC World in the US, the lawsuits alleged that Compaq sold computers with faulty floppy disk controllers, causing data loss or corruption.