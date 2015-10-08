The complete list of self-driving cars in development

The self-driving car is under development by a number of companies, and is largely expected to be the next big wave in car technology, if not locomotion in general. A number of companies have expressed very public interest in self-driving technology, so we could very well see this moonshot effort snowball into a full-blown sea change in how we get around.

Think about it: if a car could drive itself, hours of our time per day would be freed up for commuters everywhere. We could work on the drive to work. Or we could drive all the way across the US without spending hours at rest stops, making pit stops only to refuel or recharge. Convenience, however, isn't even the best aspect of self-driving cars. These autonomous vehicles are already proving significantly safer than normal cars, with the potential to save thousands of lives per year.

With so many companies working on the new tech, it can be hard to keep track of them all. That's why we've put together a complete list (as of this writing) of all the self driving cars under development.