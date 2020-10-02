Brisbane Lions v Richmond Tigers: live stream the AFL 2020 finals match

The Brisbane Lions have been on a hot streak, winning their last seven games back to back. But now they’re facing reigning premiers Richmond in what’s sure to be a nail-biting match – it all starts tonight at 7:50pm AEST.

When Brisbane went head-to-head with the Tigers in week one of last season’s finals series, the Lions suffered a devastating loss at the Gabba. Tonight, they’ll be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.

But the Tigers have shown their prowess over the Lions, winning their past 15 games over Brisbane. Can the Lions handle the pressure to finally break their losing streak against Richmond? We’re about to find out.

Brisbane Lions v Richmond Tigers: live stream and time It’s game day! Tonight’s Brisbane Lions v Richmond match takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 7:50pm AEST. Australians can watch the clash free-to-air on 7Mate, on Foxtel’s Fox Footy or live stream Brisbane Lions v Richmond live and on Kayo Sports.

Just like the rest of the sporting world, it’s been a season like no other for the AFL. Now heading into the first week of the finals series, we’re looking at four powerhouse matches, and it all starts tonight.

Last night (October 1), the Power took on the Cats and came out on top, winning by 16 points and advancing to the preliminaries.

As mentioned, the Brisbane Lions will face Richmond at the Gabba tonight (Friday, October 2 at 7:50pm AEST) in a qualifying final.

St Kilda will meet with the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, October 3 (4:40pm AEST) in an elimination match. This has been a long time coming for the Saints, who will be making their first finals appearance since 2011.

Later that same night, West Coast Eagles will face Collingwood in another finals decider (8:10pm AEST / 6:10pm WST). The Magpies started off strong this year, but have since slumped to the bottom of the top eight teams. Collingwood has had a rocky season on and off the field, so this go-hard or go-home match to be played with an Eagles home crowd will be hard won.

Every finals game will be broadcast live online and on free-to-air. Here's how you can watch it all unfold in the lead up to the Grand Finals on October 24.

How to watch AFL 2020 Finals Week online

The best place to catch all the qualifiers live online would be on Kayo. This streaming service is dedicated to sports so there won't be any distractions, with the exception of a few ad breaks perhaps.

The advantages with watching footy on Kayo is the versatility – you'll get live interactive stats while the matches are happening, the ability to watch up to three other streams at the same time in SplitView and have all the AFL matches available on-demand later if you happen to miss it all. If you want to just check the highlights, Kayo Mini videos are bite-sized clips of all the best bits.

And, if you haven't signed up yet, you get a 14-day free trial before you need to pay your monthly subscription. If you'd like to know more about the streaming service, take a look at our in-depth Kayo Sports review.

How to live stream AFL 2020 Finals Week for free

The Seven Network has broadcast rights to all the qualifier games during Finals Week. They'll be available to watch live and free on Seven or 7Mate, depending on which state you're in.

That means, you'll also be able to stream the games on the Seven Network's catch-up app, 7Plus. This platform is available on a web browser, and has apps for both Android and iOS.

How to live stream AFL 2020 Finals Week from abroad

If you're a footy fan who happens to be living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, you needn't despair. You can watch every single AFL game this season no matter where you are on the Watch AFL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch AFL is also a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the qualifiers, Watch AFL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during Finals Week as well as the Grand Finals live.