Block out all the noise with Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones and save AU$190.95

Are you over constantly hearing about the coronavirus? Or is the news coverage over the coronavirus death toll making you anxious? Well, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones are here to help you remain calm and relaxed for only AU$359.

In our review we rated these amazing cans 4.5 out of 5 stars and even ranked them number 1 in our best headphones for 2020 – it goes without saying that we’re in love with the Sony WH-1000XM3, and for good reason!

These over-ear headphones are exceptional at noise cancellation and easily outshine the competition thanks to Sony’s ingenious creation of an adaptability algorithm that adjusts the sound barrier in correlation with the noise levels of your surroundings. This combined with near-perfect audio playback makes for a lethal noise cancellation cocktail – one of which Sony’s rivals have yet to master.

In addition to this, these cans also offer 30-hours of battery life and a quick charge mode that allows you to get around 5 hours of playback from only 10 minutes of charging – a-ma-zing!

Alleviate your mood and enjoy your favourite tunes today with the Sony WH-1000XM3 – currently discounted by an impressive AU$190.95 through Kogan, available in either black or silver.

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$359 (RRP AU$549.95; save AU$190.95) The best headphones money can buy are currently discounted by AU$190.95 on Kogan’s online store. No other headphones quite compare to the Sony WH-1000XM3 – the sound quality is second to none, winning hands down when it comes to noise cancellation technology so you can enjoy the serenity of your favourite tunes no matter how loud the outside world is. The whopping 30-hours of battery life these cans provide is the cherry on the cake to this already impressive deal – grab yours today in either black or silver.View Deal