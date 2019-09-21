Australia vs Fiji live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

With the Rugby World Cup 2019 now upon us, Australia will be hoping for a bit more consistency, following an indifferent showing in their warm-up games. With plenty of power through the team, Fiji offer a tough start for Australia and are more than capable of pulling off an early shock. We'll give you the low down on how to get a Australia vs Fiji live stream below, no matter where you are in the world.

Live stream Australia vs Fiji - where and when This Pool D clash takes place at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo on Saturday, September 21. The futuristic stadium is normally used for baseball, but can convert Transformers-style, with the grass pitch rolled in from outside the stadium. The game kicks off at 1.45pm JST local time - that's an 2.45pm AEST Aussie fans looking to cheer on their side and 5.45am BST for folk tuning in from the UK.

The Wallabies have only managed ten wins in their last five games, and while a win against New Zealand at home last moth impressed, their erratic recent form was perfectly illustrated by the thrashing handed it out to them by the All Blacks in the return fixture. If they're to add to their two World Cup titles, the Aussies will need to become more ruthless, starting today with a game that they'll be expected to win.

Having been handed a tough draw, Fiji know that their qualification for the 2023 World Cup is at stake. They've previously made it to the the quarter-finals on two occasions, (back in 1987 and 2007). Placed in a group that also includes Wales and Georgia, should Fiji make out of the Pool phase this time out, it'll be a huge achievement.

Can the Aussies avoid a shock? You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Australia vs Fiji live stream guide for the Rugby World Cup below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do. Read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA:

How to watch Australia vs Fiji live stream in Australia for free

Every Wallabies game plus two quarter-finals, the semi-finals and final will be shown in all their glory live and free-to-air on Channel 10 and through 10 Play. Kick-off time is 2.45pm AEST. Today's match will also be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights to show every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to stream Australia vs Fiji live in the UK

The great news for rugby union fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool D match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 5.15am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji live in New Zealand

Today's Pool D game is being exclusively broadcast in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Australia vs Fiji in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is a late 9.45pm PT, 12.45am ET. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada