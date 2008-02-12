Mosquito teenage alarms slammed by rights campaigners

To date there are over 3,500 Mosquito devices used in parks, shopping centres and town centres across the UK.

The Mosquito is used to combat congregations of unwanted youths, as it emits a high pitched noise which causes considerable discomfort to teens who are far more susceptible than adults to very high frequencies.

Like an evil dog whistle for controlling kids

"I have spoken to many children and young people from all over England who have been deeply affected by ultra-sonic teenage deterrents," said Children's Commissioner Al Aynsley-Green, launching a 'Buzz Off' campaign against the Mosquito earlier today.

"These devices are indiscriminate and target all children and young people, including babies, regardless of whether they are behaving or misbehaving," he added.

Liberty backs anti-Mosquito campaign

Shami Chakrabarti of human rights group Liberty said: "Imagine the outcry if a device was introduced that caused blanket discomfort to people of one race or gender, rather than to our kids.

"The Mosquito has no place in a country that values its children and seeks to instil them with dignity and respect."

Inventor jumps to his own defence

Inventor Howard Stapleton, from Merthyr Tydfil, defended his device, claiming: "People talk about infringing human rights but what about the human rights of the shopkeeper who is seeing his business collapse because groups of unruly teenagers are driving away his customers?"

Source: The Times