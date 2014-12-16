It looks like Bose wants to launch its own music streaming service

Bose is already well known for music-listening hardware like speakers and headphones, so why not tackle the other side of it with a new music streaming service?

That seems to be the thinking at the American company right now as it hires new staff to launch its own Bose streaming service, as pointed out by music business and technology site Hypebot.

The project, a "next generation streaming music platform," is apparently moving "quickly."

All this info comes from a Bose job listing seeking a "senior user experience designer of cloud music services." It also describes an "ecosystem of products" to go along with the music platform.

Streaming competition

There's nothing concrete beyond the listing, which also uses the word "prototyping," indicating the platform may still be early in development.

As the site points out, though, Bose's competition will be steep, and Apple - which recently pulled Bose's products from its shelves, then dramatically started selling them again - probably won't be happy with any added competition for its Beats Music platform.

Bose may target audiophile listeners who are currently being target by few other music services, but that, too, is unconfirmed. What's certain is that the streaming music arena is getting ever more crowded, and Bose will have a challenge ahead if it's really going through with this.