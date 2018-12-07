Amazon Go stores could be coming to an airport near you

Amazon is looking to expand its futuristic brick-and-mortar grocery store Amazon Go to airports in the US, according to public records requests sent to several airport operators.

Emails between Amazon and a number of airports, including Los Angeles International, reveal that the tech giant had requested meetings to discuss Amazon Go with technology advisers and concessions officials.

Aside from a few humans who hang around to keep the place stocked, Amazon Go stores are fully automated. To shop there, you need to download a special app, which registers you as you walk in.

Cameras inside the shelves and throughout the store register which items you've picked up and add them to your virtual cart. You'll be charged once you leave the store, meaning that you don't have to wait in long queues for the cashier when you're grabbing a few last minute essentials for your flight.

(Image: © Amazon)

Early days

Although Amazon has declined to comment, a move into airports could be a huge boost for the fledgling Go chain, and could certainly offer weary travelers a convenient shopping experience. However, if Amazon Go is to make the leap, it would need to convince concession officials that its technology would work in an airport environment.

As many airports are publicly run and require would-be concessionaires to put in public bids for retail space, and Amazon Go could end up losing out to more established brands. After all, there are currently seven Amazon Go stores dotted around the US, so it's still early days for the grocery chain.

Still, shopping without the hassle of queuing could be fantastic for travelers who are on tight schedules – time will tell if these rumors come to fruition.

Via Venture Beat