2020 iPad Pro 12.9 could have a next-gen screen and chipset

The iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), above, could be getting an exciting successor in 2020

Apple’s iPad Pro range could be in for a serious upgrade in 2020, with the latest report suggesting that we’ll see a new iPad Pro model with a mini-LED screen and an A14X chipset.

That claim comes from Ming-Chi Kuo – an Apple analyst with a great track record – in a research note seen by MacRumors. He added that the screen will be 12.9 inches, and that the tablet will launch in the third quarter of 2020.

This isn’t all new information, as Kuo has previously talked about an iPad Pro with a mini-LED screen. It’s a tech that can allow for thinner, lighter screens, and less risk of burn-in than with OLED.

In this latest report Kuo also said that a mini-LED display would "significantly improve productivity and the entertainment experience", although he didn’t explain how.

The main new information here is the release window, which previously Kuo had put at a vague late 2020 or early 2021. The mention of an A14X chipset is new too, but unsurprising, as we’d expect Apple to equip the slate with a new top-end chipset, and this report doesn’t provide any information about the A14X.

Two very different iPad Pros

One interesting thing to note is that previously Kuo has also said to expect a new iPad Pro model in the first half of 2020.

So assuming he still believes that, we could get two iPad Pro launches next year – the first likely a relatively minor upgrade, perhaps in an 11-inch size as a successor to the iPad Pro 11 (2018), and the second with the new mini-LED screen tech, a larger 12.9-inch screen, and a likely much higher price tag.

Apple does sometimes launch new iPad Pros in multiple sizes, but the launches usually happen together; however, we've heard elsewhere heard that Apple might soon switch to two iPhone launches each year, so it’s possible the same thing will start happening with iPad Pros. That’s just speculation for now though – even if we get two launches in 2020, that doesn’t mean it will become a regular thing.

In any case, it sounds like we might not be waiting too much longer for a new iPad Pro – but the next major, exciting upgrade could still be almost a year away.