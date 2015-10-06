How to use Instagram on Apple Watch

Instagram started out five years ago as an app for taking and easily sharing photos and quickly became synonymous with heavily-processed images and the overuse of some pretty wild filters.

It has, however, morphed into a social network that's become more popular than parent company Facebook's eponymous platform with some groups of users – most notably among those in their teens and early twenties.

It's the social aspect that the Apple Watch app concentrates on. Like other Watch apps, it's limited in the functions it can access – you can't, for example, use Instagram to control your iPhone's camera the way you can with the Camera Remote app.

Nevertheless, the app has plenty going for it, particularly if you're a regular user of the platform. It allows you to view photos in your stream, see comments, and find out what others have been saying about your photos.

You can also see truncated versions of other people's profiles. If you see a photo that makes you smile, you can 'like' it, or you can send an emoji as a comment. Meanwhile the Instagram glance displays the latest photos in your feed when you swipe upwards from a Watch face.