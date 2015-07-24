How to stream Plex to all your devices

Having the media accessible isn't the whole picture, though: what really makes Plex special is its interface. Just like with Kodi, Plex scans your media and then retrieves rich metadata for it, so that your movies and TV shows are viewed using posters and recognisable art work, as well as being browse-able/searchable by year, watched/unwatched status, genre, actor/actress, director, and more. This all feeds into an attractive interface that will make choosing your next flick a joyous breeze.

You can even discover new content under the 'Discover' tab, which will recommend content based on your viewing habits, or just by going to a movie you love, and clicking on the director or other cast/crew member to see what else is available in your library with/by them.

Further to this, you can use the Plex app on your phone to control the Plex version running on the device hooked up to your TV – giving you a touch interface, rather than the often painful keyboard + mouse/TV remote interface so often associated with home theatre PCs.

And, because Plex's database is stored on a central server (your PC running the Plex Media Server), it means that you can stop a movie or TV show on your TV, and pick it up again in your pocket or in another room. You can even set up multiple users within the house, so that you can keep track of what episode you're due to watch next, or restrict the content that they have access to, based on rating or library.

You also have the option to share your media with friends and family, if you want them to share in the joy of what you're watching or listening to, without having to actually watch or listen to it with them. Obviously, sharing a whole season of a TV Show is entirely impractical, but this does serve as a handy way to send quick recommendations to friends that also have Plex, as every app or interface comes equipped with share buttons.

Speaking of buttons (poor segue, we know), one of the handier features that Plex offers is a bookmarket that you can install in your browser (mobile or desktop), that will add the current video or audio that your enjoying from a streaming service like YouTube or Vimeo to a 'Watch Later' section in Plex. This is particularly handy for quickly moving something from your tiny screen to your TV.