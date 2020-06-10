PS5 games reveal live stream: how to watch The Future of Gaming event

Wondering how to watch the PS5 games reveal event, which Sony is calling The Future of Gaming? You can watch the live stream below – in which Sony will finally reveal PS5 games to the world, giving us our first look at PS5 software coming to the system.

The PS5 games reveal live stream takes place on June 11 at 1PM PDT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST. The Future of Gaming will last for just over an hour, it's been confirmed. It's likely we'll see some PS5 gameplay in action, but Sony has only called this a 'first look', and has not used the word 'gameplay' to describe the Future of Gaming event so far.

After a mixed reaction to the first Xbox Series X gameplay reveal, Sony has a big opportunity to steal the limelight, here. Here's how you watch the PS5 games reveal event, then, and what we expect from The Future of Gaming.

How to watch the PS5 games reveal event The Future of Gaming

Sony will stream the PS5 games reveal event on several channels, including its official Twitch page, which you can watch via the embed above. The Future of Gaming will also be streamed on YouTube. The official PlayStation website will host the stream, too.

What to expect from the PS5 reveal event

Sony has confirmed the Future of Gaming will run for just over an hour, in 1080p 30fps. The event has been described as "a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday."

Expect to see brand new PS5 games for the first time, then. In a lot of ways, this is the big one: we're not expecting to see the console in full or to learn the PS5 price and release date just yet, but the games are the reason you buy any new console. This will be a big deal.

Expect a mix of PS5 exclusives that'll be published by Sony and third-party games from other publishers. Whether we'll see any actual gameplay demos is more of a question. Sony has only described this event as a 'first look' and a 'digital showcase'.

In terms of the games we can expect at the event, that's more of a mystery right now. The writer of Dead Space, though, has teased that his new PS5 game will be revealed there, and Sony Santa Monica's Jeet Shroff has possibly hinted that the God of War studio will play a part.

You won't want to miss it, either way.