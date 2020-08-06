Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20? These are the best Aussie plans

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 for the stylus-loving smartphone crowd, and for those keen to get their hands on the latest Android, it’s now available to pre-order in Australia.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has departed slightly from this year’s S20 range, as there are only two handsets available instead of three. The Note 20 is the more affordable option, while the Note 20 Ultra squeezes in almost every top-end spec you can imagine.

The key differences you need to know is that the Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, rather than the 6.9-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh that you’ll find on the Ultra. The screen also sits flat, while the Note 20 Ultra is curved at the edges.

As for the camera array, the Note 20 will set you up with a 12MP f/1.8 main, 64MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Note 20’s main camera certainly isn’t as powerful as the 108MP shooter that’s gracing the Ultra, but it still promises super detailed pictures. The Ultra version is sporting a 12MP telephoto lens too.

Storage options for the Galaxy Note 20 start at 256GB, and it retails from AU$1,499 if you want to stick with 4G, or AU$1,649 for the 5G-ready variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts at AU$1,849 for the 256GB 4G version, AU$1,999 if you bump up to the 256GB 5G model, or an eye-watering AU$2,199 for the 512GB 5G.

If you pre-order the handset before August 21, you’ll also receive a free pair of the just-launched Galaxy Buds Live. The phone is available in a variety of mystical colours, including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Grey, Mystic White or Mystic Black.

We’ve assessed all the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra plans from the major Aussie telcos, and highlighted our best picks below. This time around, not every provider is offering every model, with both Telstra and Optus only stocking the 5G variant, so your telco of choice will be somewhat skewed by that limitation.

Best value option: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB)

Woolworths | 40GB data | 24 months | AU$94.08 per month This AU$40 per month 'Medium 40GB' plan from Woolworths Mobile will get you the 4G version of the Galaxy Note 20 for AU$94.08 each month in total. You’ll get unlimited standard calls and text within Australia, plus a bonus 10GB of data every three months. It’s a good option because any unused monthly data rolls over into a data bank, which holds up to 100GB. Woolworths Mobile uses the Telstra network as well, so you’ll be in safe hands. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,257.92View Deal

Best premium option: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB)

Telstra | 80GB data | 24 months | AU$133.70 per month If you want to get your hands on the 5G variant of the phone, you’ll want to opt for a telco that offers the network. You’ll likely want to go with Telstra’s AU$65 per month 'Medium 80GB' plan as it’s the cheapest to have 5G access included. Along with unlimited calls and text within Australia, you’ll also get a three-month free trial of Foxtel’s new streaming service Binge. Other perks include data-free sports streaming, and data-free streaming of Apple Music (though you’ll need a subscription to the latter). Total cost over 24 months is AU$3,208.80View Deal

Best value option: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB)

Woolworths | 40GB data | 24 months | AU$109.08 per month If you want to pre-order the 4G version of the Note 20 Ultra online, Woolworths Mobile is your only option for the time being. Vodafone’s also stocking this model, though you’re only able to pre-order it from in-store or over the phone. Jump on this AU$40 per month 'Medium 40GB' plan to get unlimited standard calls and text within Australia, plus a bonus 10GB of data every three months. And if you don’t get through your monthly data, it’ll roll over into a data bank of up to 100GB. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,617.92View Deal

Best value option: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB)