Last chance: 5 standout EOFY deals you can still snap up before June 30

With the end of June in sight, there’s less than a week to go before the end of financial year sales wrap up. But that doesn’t mean the best deals have already gone. In fact, some of the best deals of the entire month are available right now, and we’ve picked our top five and listed them below.
Gamers are in for a treat, as the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Xbox Series S have both seen steep price cuts (with the Switch OLED almost at its lowest price yet). If you’re after an OLED TV, the stunning LG C2 OLED – the best and latest from LG – has been discounted by just over a grand, which is excellent considering we recently gave it 5/5 stars in our review.
Rounding out the rest of our top five EOFY deals is a super cheap Chromebook and a Kindle ereader, but if you can’t find what you’re after below, we have a more comprehensive guide to the best EOFY sales of 2022 for you to check out.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook |
AU$499 AU$297 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$202)
This Lenovo Chromebook is one of the best student laptops (opens in new tab) you can buy, and it’s now available for just AU$297, which is 40% off. This laptop is light and portable, and it comes with a keyboard that can be detached entirely. Keep in mind that its screen is 10.1 inches, which might be too small for some.
Xbox Series S |
AU$499 from AU$403.25 on The Gamesmen eBay (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$95.75)
Unlike the Xbox Series X, the Series S is easy to find, and you can now grab it with a good discount. We’re fans of its compact design, fast load times and backwards compatibility with previous Xbox titles – just note it comes without a disc drive. eBay Plus members (opens in new tab) get 22% off the listed price using PLUSFY22, while non-members save 20% using SAFY20.
Nintendo Switch OLED |
AU$539 from AU$401.70 on The Gamesmen eBay (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$137.30)
This is very close to being the lowest price we’ve seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED (the absolute cheapest was AU$399). It has a larger 7-inch OLED screen and better sounding speakers compared to the original, so you’ll get the most out of it if you play in handheld or tabletop modes. eBay Plus (opens in new tab) members get 22% off the listed price with PLUSFY22, and non-members save 20% using SAFY20 – available in neon (opens in new tab) and white (opens in new tab).
LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV |
AU$4,495 AU$3,490 at Appliance Central (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,005)
We rate this as the best TV (opens in new tab) you can buy, and Appliance Central has just sliced over a grand off the 65-inch model. It offers vivid colours, high contrast and fantastic brightness – if you’re looking for your first OLED, this is the one to beat. It also comes with no less than four HDMI 2.1 ports, so it’s great for gaming. Land this deal from Appliance Central.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen, 8GB) |
AU$239 AU$199 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$40)
The most popular ereader in the world got a complete overhaul after three years. This newly minted 6.8-inch Paperwhite (up from 6 inches) is fantastic value with 8GB storage, USB-C charging and a bigger battery, not to mention a AU$40 discount that brings it down to the same RRP as the previous generation model – a great bargain for avid readers.