Last chance: 5 standout EOFY deals you can still snap up before June 30

With the end of June in sight, there’s less than a week to go before the end of financial year sales wrap up. But that doesn’t mean the best deals have already gone. In fact, some of the best deals of the entire month are available right now, and we’ve picked our top five and listed them below.

Gamers are in for a treat, as the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Xbox Series S have both seen steep price cuts (with the Switch OLED almost at its lowest price yet). If you’re after an OLED TV, the stunning LG C2 OLED – the best and latest from LG – has been discounted by just over a grand, which is excellent considering we recently gave it 5/5 stars in our review.

Rounding out the rest of our top five EOFY deals is a super cheap Chromebook and a Kindle ereader, but if you can’t find what you’re after below, we have a more comprehensive guide to the best EOFY sales of 2022 for you to check out.