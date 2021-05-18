Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021: all the best tech deals during May's big sale

The frenzy has begun! Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 has officially begun and the shopping spree will continue until midnight on Thursday, May 20. That's a whopping 53-hour frenzy!

There's plenty of bargains to choose from – whether you want a new telly or you need to change your mattress – but we're cherrypicking all the best tech deals during this massive online sale and listing them right here in an easy-to-navigate page.

There are discounts on Dyson's coveted handsticks – even it's most expensive one to date – and you can pick up an Apple AirPods Pro for less too. It's all listed right here, so scroll down and take a gander. But get a wriggle on, as May 20 is only just round the corner and you could miss out.

Can't find something specific in our list of deals below? Then head straight to the participating retailer website to see if you can snag that bargain you're after.

Click Frenzy 2021: best tech deals

Laptops & PCs

HP Spectre x360 13 (2020) | AU$1,999 AU$1,199 at HP (save AU$800) HP has slashed the price on its flagship 2-in-1 by a massive 40% – something we don’t see too often at all. It’s the 2020 version, and it comes equipped with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, a modest 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Its design is undeniably beautiful, with gold accents giving it a premium feel. Save yourself AU$800 when you buy during Click Frenzy.View Deal

HP Envy 13 (2020) | AU$1,999 AU$1,199 at HP (save AU$800) HP’s Envy 13 comes in a compact all-metal chassis with barely any bezels, so you can take in more of the 13-inch screen. Speaking of the screen, it’s full touch-enabled with 1080p resolution and 400 nits of brightness. This model is outfitted with a 10th-gen Intel i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. HP has knocked 40% off the RRP for Click Frenzy, saving you AU$800.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 | AU$1,199 AU$719 at HP (save AU$480) For a cheap and cheerful laptop, consider this discounted HP Pavilion 15. Under the hood you’ll find a 10th-gen Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The Pavilion line is HP’s range of budget-friendly laptops, so while it’s missing the premium feel of the options above, you’ll get a decently-performing machine without paying too much. This Click Frenzy, it’s available for just AU$719.View Deal

New Inspiron 15 Laptop | AU$2,149 AU$1,289 on Dell (save AU$860) In the market for a new productivity-focused laptop? Well, now's the time to buy, as Dell has reduced the price of its New Inspiron 15 Laptop by a massive 40% for Click Frenzy, bringing the price down from AU$2,149 to just AU$1,289 – that's a gargantuan saving of AU$860!View Deal

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop | AU$2,099 AU$1,364 on Dell (save AU$735) Need a laptop that's good for both productivity and gaming? Dell's G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop might be right for you. It boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, all for just AU$1,364 – that's a saving of AU$735 off the usual price!View Deal

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop | AU$2,999 AU$2,099 on Dell (save AU$900) If you're a dedicated gamer, you may want to consider Dell's beastly G7 17 Gaming Laptop. It's got a beautiful 17.3-inch display and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card, along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Was AU$2,999, now only AU$2,099 – that's a huge saving of AU$900!View Deal

Gaming

New Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop | AU$3,999 AU$2,799 on Dell (save AU$1,200) So, you want to buy your first gaming desktop computer. If you're looking for a cheap way to jump aboard the PC gaming bandwagon, the New Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is a great option. It sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 500GB NVMe SSD and an additional 1TB of SATA storage. Was AU$3,999, now only AU$2,799 – that's an astronomical saving of AU$1,200! On top of this, you can also get 30% off RTX 3080 and 3090 upgrade options.View Deal

Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor (AW3821DW) | AU$2,249 AU$1,568.70 at Dell (save AU$680.30) This is a beast of a monitor. It measures a massive 37.5-inches, and your screen will be filled with rich colours thanks to its use of IPS Nano Colour technology. There’s support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate to buff out any chance of blur, so HDR games will look better than ever. Dell has slashed a huge AU$680 for Click Frenzy, all you need is the code KONG7 to get the full discount.View Deal

Logitech G635 7.1 LightSync gaming headset | AU$279 AU$169 on Kogan (save AU$110) Most Australian retailers are selling this gaming headset for AU$209 or more, so this offer from Kogan is an ace deal. While we haven’t spent time with the headset, our colleagues at T3 have reviewed it, and they found it to deliver great sound with lots of audio customisation options available. It’s best for PC and Mac users though, as some functionality is lost when hooked up to a console. Pick it up this Click Frenzy at Kogan.View Deal

Phones & plans

Optus | AU$400 off iPhone 11 Apple fans, you’re in for a treat. Optus has slashed AU$400 off the iPhone 11, making this former flagship phone excellent value. You’re able to get the 64GB version for AU$599, or the 128GB model for AU$679 – worth the storage upgrade in our opinion. The phone’s do need to be paired with an Optus mobile plan over 24 or 36 months, so do factor in your total repayments before signing up. Offer ends May 20.View Deal

Circles.Life | 100GB data | AU$28p/m (first 12 months, then AU$38) Circles.Life has brought back this killer SIM-only deal for Click Frenzy. The telco has cut the price of its plans by AU$10 a month for 12 months, which means you can score 100GB of data for just AU$28p/m. You’ll pay that price for one year, before it jumps up to the usual AU$38p/m cost. To get this deal, enter the code 100ITSBACK at checkout.View Deal

Audio

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$309 on Catch (save AU$90) It's the best Apple true wireless headphones and they're so darn popular that it's hard to find stock that's going cheap. If you hurry though, Catch's Click Frenzy sale can save you AU$90 on these premium 'buds that offer a better fit than the older AirPods and get you active noise cancellation too.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case | AU$319 AU$225 on Kogan (save AU$94) Kogan has discounted the second-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case, bringing them down to a much more affordable AU$225. That’s a solid saving of AU$94 on the popular AirPods. Audio quality is great, and these ‘buds will pair super-quick with iPhones in particular. If you’d like to snap up this discounted pair, head to Kogan during Click Frenzy.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$499 AU$295 at Kogan (save AU$204) Like the name suggests, the QuietComfort 35 II headphones have class-leading noise cancellation and are incredibly comfortable to wear. These popular cans are now significantly discounted at Kogan, where you’re able to save AU$204 on the black set during Click Frenzy.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro | AU$349 AU$211.65 at The Good Guys (save AU$137.35) They may not have active noise cancellation, but the Powerbeats Pro are Apple's most premium workout 'buds. They ensure a more secure fit as compared to the older AirPods and, as we found out, don't seem to want to fall out no matter what kind of workout your into. They offer good sound, pair easily with any iOS device and have IPX4 certification. They're AU$100 off at The Good Guys already, but add the code MAYHEM at checkout and it's yours for 15% less than that.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Color II | AU$199.95 AU$129.95 at Bose (save AU$70) While we were hoping Bose would have given us a bigger discount on the likes of the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 or the QC35 II, we found that the best Bose offer this Click Frenzy is on the SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker. For under AU$130, you can take your music with you anywhere, take calls, and enjoy that signature Bose sound for up to 8 hours on a single charge. Not bad, eh? Available in four different colours.View Deal

Sony WH-H910 h.ear on 3 (blue) | AU$349 AU$239.97 at Sony (save AU$109.03) They're admittedly not as popular as Sony's flagship noise cancelling headphones, but if your budget doesn't stretch quite as far as the cost of the WH-1000MX4, then these wireless cans also offer ANC, but at a lower price. Save just under AU$110 when you buy direct from Sony during the Click Frenzy sale.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin watches | from AU$99 at Rebel Sport (up to 50% off) When it comes to multi-sport GPS watches, Garmin knows what its doing. They're some of the best money can buy, and usually that involves a lot of money, especially when you're after the likes of the Fenix 6S Pro that costs well over a grand usually. Not during Click Frenzy. The Fenix 6S Pro is now half price! If this watch is overkill for your needs, there's Forerunners, Vivos and Venus that have been significantly discounted at Rebel Sport – take your pick.View Deal

Cameras

Sony Alpha A9 (body only) | AU$5,499 AU$3,599.40 at Sony (save AU$1,899.60) Thanks to the launch of the second-gen Sony A9 II, the price of the original speedster has dropped significantly. Instead of the launch price of about 10 grand, you can find it for about AU$5,500 now. Sony, however, has dropped the price even further this Click Frenzy, to just AU$3,599 – the lowest price yet on this pro-level sports full-framer. This is a steal if you're after a full-featured full-frame mirrorless camera.View Deal

Canon EOS R (body only) | AU$3,399 AU$2,319.95 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$1,079.05) It's possible to find the first Canon full-frame mirrorless camera for less than its usual RRP of AU$3,399 but thanks to Click Frenzy, you can get it for as low as AU$2,320 at Ted's Cameras. It's one of the best prices you'll currently get for the body. That's a far more agreeable price for a camera that crops your 4K videos but is one heck of a stills shooter.View Deal

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + EF 24-105 f/4 L II | AU$5,699.95 AU$4,559.96 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$1,139.99) It might be aging, but the EOS 5D Mark IV remains one of best cameras available today, whether DSLR or mirrorless. This full-frame DSLR continues to be the top choice for several professional photographers. Its cropped 4K and 61-point AF system might feel dated but that 30.4MP sensor is still excellent. And you can bundle it up with an excellent L-series piece of optic and still save almost AU$1,140 at Ted's Cameras.View Deal

Canon EOS 6D Mark II (body only) | AU$2,399 AU$1,773 at CameraPro (save AU$626) Several retailers are slashing Canon camera prices for Click Frenzy, so it's a good time to pick up not just pro-level gear but also enthusiast cameras like this 6D II. While there's a mirrorless version in the EOS R6, the 6D Mark II DSLR is easy to use, will even suit beginners and grow with them, and is supported by an extensive range of lenses. And CameraPro will let you have it for AU$1,773.View Deal

TVs & soundbars

Sony 65-inch X90J 4K LED TV | AU$3,199 AU$2,695 on Sony Australia (save AU$504) Sony's brand new X90J has already received a discount as part of this year's Click Frenzy sales, with the 65-inch model discounted to just AU$2,695 – that's a saving of AU$504 from the RRP. The new telly offers full array local dimming for excellent contrast, along with Sony's cutting edge Cognitive Processor XR technology and built-in Google Assistant support.View Deal

Sony Bravia 75-inch X9000H 4K LED TV | AU$3,295 AU$2,695.50 (with coupon code) on The Good Guys (save AU$599.50) Need to monster TV to up your living room situation? Sony's 75-inch X9000H offers crisp 4K visuals on an LED panel with full array local dimming and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Was AU$3,295, now further reduced price of AU$2,695 when you use the discount code MAYHEM at check out. – that's a huge saving of AU$599.50!View Deal

Sonos Arc | AU$1,399 AU$1,189.15 at The Good Guys (save AU$209.85) We think the Sonos Arc is one of the best soundbars you can buy, and we gave it a full five stars in our review. It offers premium surround sound without the need for additional speakers in your home setup – pretty remarkable. It’s equipped with Dolby Atmos, and it does an excellent job of mimicking true 3D audio. You can now save AU$209 on this piece of kit at The Good Guys, just enter the code MAYHEM for 15% off. Available in black or white.View Deal

Appliances

Dyson V11 Outsize Pro | AU$1,349 AU$1,099 at Dyson (save AU$250) The Dyson V11 Outsize Pro goes big in every way. It’s got a 1.9-litre dustbin and wider cleaning head to capture more dust in less time, while saving you from emptying the bin halfway through. Its battery can last up to 60 minutes too, so if you’ve got a larger home, the V11 Outsize Pro is one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. This Click Frenzy offer knocks AU$250 off the excellent vac.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$1,099 AU$849 at Dyson (save AU$250) The last time the V10 Absolute was discounted, it was AU$899, so this is one of the best prices we can remember seeing on the vac. While it’s no longer part of Dyson’s top-tier line, it’s still a powerful piece of kit that promises up to 60 minutes of fade-free power. This one ships with two cleaner heads and six cleaning attachments. Save AU$250 when you buy during Click Frenzy.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$899 AU$649 at Dyson (save AU$250) Dyson has slashed 27% off the V8 Absolute for Click Frenzy. Dyson says you’ll get 40-minutes of juice from the machine, and it comes with two cleaner heads and four extra tool attachments to clean every nook and cranny. To score AU$250 off the vacuum cleaner, head to Dyson and buy during Click Frenzy.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin | AU$599 AU$349 at Dyson (save AU$250) The V7 is the base model at present, but that doesn’t stop it from being a powerful sucker. It promises up to 30 minutes of suction, so it’s best-suited to those who live in smaller homes. This Motorhead Origin version only comes with the main head and the combination tool, but that makes it among the most affordable from Dyson. There’s AU$250 to be saved on this vacuum during Click Frenzy.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier | AU$799 AU$549 at Dyson (save AU$250) The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is a super-smart fan, heater and purifier combo that’ll warm you up, cool you down, and purify the air around you. Inside is a HEPA filter which Dyson promises will capture 99.95% of ultra-fine particles in your home, including allergens and pollutants. The black model is now AU$250 off directly from Dyson this Click Frenzy.View Deal

EOFY 2021: tech deals to expect from end of financial year sales

What is Click Frenzy?

Created in 2012 as an alternative to Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy was a biannual sale event held in May (called Click Frenzy Mayhem) and then again in November (named Click Frenzy Go Wild but now called The Main Event).

Perhaps because of its gaining popularity, Click Frenzy has expanded to several little sale events throughout the year, with some of them targeting specific categories. For example, there's a travel sale and a sports sale, although specific dates have varied. July, though, sees another general sale that's strangely named 'Julove'.

What began as a 24-hour sale – starting at 7pm on one day and ending 7pm the next – has expanded significantly to 53 hours. It seems shoppers just can't get enough of the savings!

Each Click Frenzy event centralises thousands of deals from a a large number of Australian online retailers to one location. The website has been built to withstand an enormous amount of traffic, and offers a marketplace that allows shoppers to search by brand, item, category or just browse the large number of deals.

The frenzy has, in the past, broken the Click Frenzy website. So if you want to snag a bargain, you don’t have a large window to shop. That said, some retailers jump the gun and offer deals before the sale officially begins, so you will need to keep an eye out. In fact, you’ll even find that some retailers offer discounts on their own sites, so if the main Click Frenzy site isn’t working for you, you can still chase up that deal you’re after.

Or, as we've mentioned earlier, you can stick with us – if you're after consumer tech, we'll be sure to list the best bargains right here.

When is Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021?

While the Click Frenzy website itself hasn't been updated with a new countdown clock, the Mayhem edition of the sale is kicking off on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, as per the Click Frenzy event calendar available to view on the sale's site.

Traditionally, the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale has started at 7pm on the first day of the sale, but this isn't set in stone. There's no official word on what time the actual sale will open officially, but chances are some retailers will jump the gun. We'll update this page as soon as we know the precise start time for May 18.

How to find the best Click Frenzy deals

Every single bargain during this big sale will be available on the Click Frenzy site. All participating retailers are listed on the site, which should give you a good idea of what deals to expect, and the time to do a little planning. In the meantime, you can subscribe to the Click Frenzy email newsletter to get regular updates.

Another way to find the best Click Frenzy deals is to bookmark this page and return to it when the sale starts, particularly if it’s consumer tech you’re after. We’ll be covering the event over the 53 hours and hand-picking the best deals to ensure you don’t miss a thing.

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021: what deals to expect

Click Frenzy is guarding the details on this time's Mayhem quite closely – we don't yet know which retailers will be participating this time, but if the previous Click Frenzy sales are anything to go by, the usual suspects will be Bose, Sony, Dell, HP and Dyson, to name a few brands.

The Aussie retailers that have participated previously are Rebel Sport, The Good Guys and Catch AU, amongst others.

We're hoping the list of participating retailers and brands increases this time round, but even if that's not the case, there'll still be thousands of bargains available online.

1. Audio

During the previous Click Frenzy sales, we saw some incredible discounts on audio hardware – both speakers and headphones. Bose has been involved in Click Frenzy for a while now, so you could snap up the sleek and rather premium Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 or even the older QuietComfort 35 II for a lot less than their usual RRP direct from the maker. Sony's spectacular WH-1000XM4 might also be discounted, so keep an eye out for those.

2. Laptops and PCs

Dell, Lenovo and HP have consistently offered Click Frenzy deals direct on their website, but you'll also be able to find discounts on retailer sites as well – we're hoping to see some discounts on Apple MacBooks and Microsoft Surface devices from The Good Guys or Bing Lee. Fingers crossed! However, if you're after a gaming beast, you may be disappointed. We've found very few gaming laptops discounted during Click Frenzy sales, but we can always hope. But then again, EOFY is coming up soon after.

3. Fitness wearables

Whether it's Fitbit or Garmin, there's a very good chance you'll be able to pick up a fitness tracker or smartwatch for less. While Rebel Sport isn't confirmed to be participating Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021, it has in the past. Catch Australia is also a great source for wearables, and the online retailer has also been a steady participant over the last few Click Frenzy events.

4. Cameras

Usually DigiDirect is the only camera retailer to participate in Click Frenzy, but we're hoping more Aussie camera stores join the shopping spree and offer discounts. Canon has participated in the past, but the camera maker has now shut down its online storefront, but we can look forward to some exciting Sony Alpha offers.

5. Home entertainment

Speaking of Sony, we've seen plenty of discounts on TVs before – from 4K smart sets to gorgeous OLED panels. So if you're looking to update your home entertainment system, Sony is one brand to watch.

6. Mobile phone plans

It's rare to find a discounted flagship handset during Click Frenzy, but it is possible to snag a juicy offer on a mobile plan. Circles.Life has previously been a Click Frenzy participant, as has Telstra – perfect timing for anyone who's been looking forward to an upgrade.