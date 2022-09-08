Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders in Australia: release date, pricing and special offers

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 14, and if you want to get your hands on it, pre-orders will start on Friday, September 9 at 10pm AEST. That means there’s less than 48 hours until iPhone 14 pre-orders open, and with four new devices to choose from, we’ve compiled this guide with what you need to know.

So what’s going to be available? At the 'Far Out' event on Wednesday, Apple announced an iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Plus, an iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the ‘mini’ model hasn’t returned in this line up, the all-new iPhone 14 Plus has joined the series – we’ll tell you more about each device below.

While pre-orders officially open on September 9, the iPhone 14 is set to be delivered on the official launch day, which is next Friday, September 16. The Pro models, too, will be delivered and in store on September 16. If you want the new iPhone 14 Plus, it’s slated to be delivered on Friday, October 7.

iPhone 14 pre-orders live on Friday, September 9

Start times AEST: 10pm

ACST: 9:30pm

AWST: 8pm

iPhone 14 pre-orders will be opening worldwide at 5am PST this Friday, September 9. Apple operates on California time, so for us Aussies, that means pre-orders will start on September 9 at 10pm AEST, which might clash with your Friday night plans.

For reference, we’ve attached a small list of corresponding time zones across Australia, so you won’t be caught off guard when they open. You don’t have to place your pre-order on September 9 though, as they’ll remain open until the devices officially launch on September 16.

iPhone 14 pre-orders: cost

iPhone 14 | from AU$1,399

| from AU$1,399 iPhone 14 Plus | from AU$1,579

| from AU$1,579 iPhone 14 Pro | from AU$1,749

| from AU$1,749 iPhone 14 Pro Max | from AU$1,899

The standard iPhone 14 is hitting the shelves at AU$1,399, which makes it AU$50 more expensive than the iPhone 13 was at launch (AU$1,349).

Apple has done away with the ‘mini’ model this year, and filled its empty spot with the new iPhone 14 Plus, which has a launch price of AU$1,579. Think of the 14 Plus as an upscaled version of the regular 14 – it’s got a larger 6.7-inch display, instead of the 6.1-inch screen available on the regular iPhone.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a starting price of AU$1,749, which is also AU$50 more than last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. Or, if you want to go all-out with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you’ll be handing over at least AU$1,899 for the premium device. Again, this makes it AU$50 more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro Max was when it first came out.

iPhone 14 pre-orders: key features

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display

Same A15 Bionic chip as before

Big camera upgrades (bigger sensors, better low light)

Satellite emergency SOS calling

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display

New A16 Bionic chip

New 'Dynamic Island' front camera housing

Always-on display with redesigned widgets

48MP main camera with quad-pixel sensor

Apple has very much done an incremental upgrade with the regular iPhone 14, and by extension the new iPhone 14 Plus. These two phones are carrying the same A15 Bionic chip, display and overall aesthetic as last year’s iPhone 13.

Where the upgrades come is to the camera system, which includes new sensors, wider apertures, and even more computational wizardry. The TrueDepth selfie camera on the front now supports autofocus, and if Apple’s marketing blurb is to be believed, you'll get up to 2.5x the low-light performance compared to the old camera.

The most noticeable improvements this year are reserved for the two Pro models: the 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max. Both of these devices have been equipped with Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip, and a rather interesting notch compromise that Apple’s named ‘Dynamic Island’.

Dynamic Island is a genuine change for the Pro line. This space is where Apple houses the TrueDepth front camera and sensor array, and it’s now surrounded by pixels, meaning it can enlarge and shrink depending on what you’re viewing on the screen. It includes widget and notification support, and it’s something we’ll know more about once we’ve spent more time with it.

The Pro models also come with a number of camera upgrades, including a 48MP main camera, which is a huge upgrade on the 12MP camera that was available on last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. Again, it’s bigger, has tweaked focal lengths for better usability, and should provide an increase in low-light performance (according to Apple).

All devices in the new iPhone 14 range include support for satellite SOS calling, which looks to offer emergency support in an industry first. Apple has stated that this will be included for free for the first two years of service, but will become a paid subscription afterward.

iPhone 14 pre-orders: retailers

Below is a snapshot of the retailers we expect to offer iPhone 14 pre-orders on September 9. Many of these retailers should have pre-order offers and deals, so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

Apple

Amazon

Bing Lee

JB Hi-Fi

Harvey Norman

Officeworks

The Good Guys

What kind of deals are we expecting?

We haven’t received confirmation of any iPhone 14 pre-order deals just yet, but we are expecting Apple and the telcos to offer the usual trade-in rebates that are usually on offer with most new devices.

If last year is anything to go by, Apple could offer as much as AU$1,120 off the new iPhone 14 when you trade in an iPhone 8 or newer. If you’ve got an older device to trade-in, that could get you a hefty discount on a fresh device, but it all depends on the eligibility and quality of your trade.

As for which telco will be offering the best value plan, we would put our money on Vodafone, as both Telstra and Optus have recently increased the cost of their mobile plans. We’ll update you here with more concrete information once it becomes available.

How long until iPhone 14 pre-orders are delivered?

Friday, September 16

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Friday, October 7

iPhone 14 Plus

The first iPhone 14 pre-orders are set to be delivered on Friday, September 16, which is when three of the four devices are officially launched. If you’re looking to pick up your device in-store, this is when Apple and most leading retailers will have devices to check out on the shop floor. For some reason, Apple has pushed back its launch date for the iPhone 14 Plus model this year, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer if you’re looking for this model specifically.

We don’t know the cause of the delay for this model specifically, but we’ll update the page with any confirmed news.

Is an iPhone 14 pre-order really necessary?

We’d recommend pre-ordering the iPhone 14 if you’re a die-hard Apple fan and looking to get your device as soon as it’s available. Not only are pre-order offers generally pretty good, but you’ll be securing a device at launch (and skip out on horrible queues at the Apple Store).

Generally speaking, Apple has a good track record of making sure early adopters can get their hands on a device at launch. That said, there were some cases last year where specific models and variants of the iPhone 13 faced delivery backlogs due to demand – particularly the higher storage capacities of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Apple never lists its devices as 'sold out', instead it pushes back the expected delivery date.

Not long after the iPhone 13 was put up for pre-order, we saw delivery dates being pushed back to early October, especially on the Pro models. It’s hard to say how much of this was due to increased demand or the ongoing chip crisis at the time (there were reports of fewer iPhones being produced), but there were in some extreme cases wait times of up to three weeks.

Based on the iPhone 13 launch, we’d say it’s best to play it safe and be fairly quick off the mark with your iPhone 14 pre-order – particularly if you’re looking for one of the Pro models.