iPhone 13 mini pre-orders: how to buy Apple’s smallest flagship phone

The iPhone 13 mini will be available to pre-order on Friday, September 17 at 10pm AEST at Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, plus Apple and other big retailers too. The specifics of what the telcos will be offering hasn’t been revealed yet, but we’ll be keeping you updated here when information becomes available.

Prices for the iPhone 13 mini starts at AU$1,199 for the 128GB capacity, and if you want more storage, the 256GB model is available for AU$1,369 while the 512GB version costs AU$1,719. It’s worth noting that the 13 mini has the same launch price as the iPhone 12 mini, except that phone had a starting capacity of 64GB.

The iPhone 13 mini is the smallest and cheapest of Apple’s newest line-up of flagships, but that doesn’t mean you should discount it. You’ll still be getting the A15 Bionic processor in this petite phone, which makes it every bit as powerful as its bigger siblings.

It comes with new camera upgrades and an improved, brighter screen, so you're getting plenty of enhancements under the hood here – even if the overall look and feel of the device is relatively unchanged from the previous iPhone 12 mini.

With this in mind though, it is worth considering whether these improvements are what you’re after. When the iPhone 13 mini was revealed, Apple dropped the official RRP of the iPhone 12 mini down to AU$999, making it AU$200 cheaper than its launch price (and cheaper than the latest model too).

If you’d like to read a bit more about the new iPhone 13 mini, we’ve included a mini-review down below and a full specs breakdown too, just in case you want to see how this small but mighty device measures up to the competition. We’re also running you through what we know about iPhone 13 mini pre-order deals.

iPhone 13 mini deals for pre-order

iPhone 13 mini pre-order deals going live on September 17

At this early stage, we’re waiting for further details of offers from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, though it will be available to pre-order at the major telcos from September 17 at 10pm AEST.

Other big retailers will also launch their own pre-orders at this time, and that includes Apple, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

With that said, we fully expect that Telstra, Optus and Vodafone will be battling it out to secure your pre-order. When the iPhone 12 series launched last year, we saw the major telcos offer double gigabytes on their higher data plans, which can certainly offer good value for money if you’re a big data consumer.

So far, the only iPhone 13 mini pre-order deal we’re aware of comes from Apple itself. When you pre-order the new phone from Apple, you’ll be able to trade-in your current iPhone to get between AU$130 to AU$1,120 off the new iPhone 13 (only available on iPhone 8 or newer).

Apple hasn’t yet provided details around how much its older devices will be worth at trade-in, but information will be provided once pre-orders open.

iPhone 13 mini at a glance: what you need to know

iPhone 13 mini: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR (60Hz)| Resolution: 2340 x 1080 | CPU: Apple A15 Bionic| Memory: N/A | Weight: 140g |Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide| Front camera: 12MP

Most flagship phones seem to be growing larger with each generation, but the iPhone 13 mini is for those who want a smaller phone. It comes in at AU$1,199, easily making it the cheapest out of the four new devices from Apple’s iPhone 13 family.

Even though it’s cheaper – and smaller at 5.4-inches compared to the regular iPhone 13’s 6.1-inches – it still comes with all the latest improvements under the hood. That includes the new A15 Bionic chipset, upgraded camera sensors and brighter OLED display.

On the outside, the iPhone 13 mini looks quite similar to last year’s iteration. Small changes to the rear house a now diagonally placed camera array, which includes a dual 12MP camera system (with both wide and ultra-wide lenses).

Otherwise, it’s business as usual with its squared-off edges, Ceramic Shield front and a back featuring glass and aluminium. With the 13 mini, it’s the inside that counts, with a better chip, an improved screen, and we hope, a beefier battery too.

As a slightly more niche device, the biggest competition for the iPhone 13 mini is going to be last year’s iPhone 12 mini. Both are 5G devices, and the 12 mini is now retailing for AU$999 since the launch of the 13 mini. If you’re looking to save a bit of cash and willing to forgo some bells and whistles, then it could well be worth going for the older device.

The iPhone 13 mini will be available in black, white, pink, blue and red, with storage capacities in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Prices start at AU$1,199 for the 128GB model, and ultimately, you’ll need to decide whether this incremental upgrade is worth the price of admission.