Save $550 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus S with this Amazon Prime Day laptop deal

These days, gaming laptops are getting thinner, lighter and more powerful than ever before, and the Asus ROG Zephyrus S is a perfect example. And, luckily, it's one of the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals on the market today.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

Right now, for Amazon Prime Day, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S, packed with a Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics is just $1,249 – that means this Amazon Prime laptop deal will save you a whopping $550.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is just 0.62 inches thick, and only weighs 4.63 pounds, making it one of the thinnest and lightest gaming laptops on the market. And, when you take that thin and light design and combine it with the beefy hardware specs, you should be able to play all your favorite PC games wherever you go.

And, even if the Asus ROG Zephyrus S isn't quite your style, there are plenty of Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals out there, so you can find the perfect one for your needs.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Zephyrus S: $1,799 $1,249 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is a thin and light gaming beauty. This is the kind of laptop you'll want to show off, and packed with an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1070 graphics, it's powerful too. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $550.



View Deal

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites to round up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one easy-to-navigate page to help you find the offers that matter to you.