Best Buy Prime Day deals: today's best sales on TVs, laptops, and more

1. Laptops

2. TVs

3. Headphones

4. Tablets

5. Appliances

Best Buy has waged a war with Amazon, matching today's Prime Day deals with a plethora of excellent discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones and much, much more. Even better, you don't need to be a Prime member to get access to these deals - they're open to everyone.

We love a good deal here at TechRadar, so we're ready to help you find the best offers on Prime Day from America's other great retailer. And they're good. Best Buy's Prime Day deals are actually a sneak peak of the Best Buy Black Friday sale - brought forward to give Amazon a run for its money.

Right now in particular we're seeing some absolutely amazing deals on 2-in-1 laptops, with savings on a vast selection of machines for all budgets and applications. Prices start at just $99 today for laptop deals at Best Buy, so there's plenty on offer for those looking for a budget machine. Televisions and headphones too are getting some awesome price cuts, and, we've even spotted some superb deals on small appliances to check out.



Best Buy Prime Day deals: top offers from the sale today

We've rounded up our favorite deals at Best Buy on laptops, TVs, headphones, and much more below - all separated out into neat categories. So, if you have something in particular in mind, simply skip through to the section that's relevant to you.



Note, this is a living list, regularly updated throughout the day. If you don't spot a great deal to your liking right now, feel free to bookmark and return later on in the day or tomorrow as we'll be posting many more of today's Best Buy Prime Day deals just below as we spot them.

Best Buy laptop deals on Prime Day

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop: $1,599 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 on one incredibly capable 2-in-1 ultrabook this week at Best Buy. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Lenovo has specs that will challenge the very best offerings from Apple and Dell, and, at a much lower price thanks to this sale.

Other great Best Buy Prime Day deal on laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $229.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Our Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals kick off today with this almost unbelievable saving on a Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Yes, that $110 saving is almost more than the actual sales price of this little machine. Of course, it's not a world-beating laptop by any stretch of the imagination, but an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage will make this machine zip along well enough for the basics.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop: $449 $299.99 at Best Buy

For the money, you'll be hard-pressed to find a laptop that looks, feels, or performs as well as this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - now receiving a massive $170 saving at Best Buy. It's packed to the brim with recent features, namely a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - excellent specs for a sub $300 laptop.

HP 14 2-in-1 Chromebook: $629 $499 at Best Buy

This HP Chromebook is a great option if you want versatile laptop capable of zooming through all your browsing and shopping needs for less this week. With an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, this HP 14 is a departure from the usual sluggish Chromebooks on offer at this price point.

Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

It's almost hard to believe such a sleek, thin, and feature-packed laptop such as the Yoga C740 is going for so cheap right now at Best Buy. With an Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and near bezel-less display, this Lenovo performs and looks like a much more premium machine than the price tag would suggest.

Best Buy TV deals on Prime Day

Other great Best Buy Prime Day deal on TVs

TCL 4 Series 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Want a large TV for the living room but don't want to spend big? This $80 saving on a TCL 4 Series is a fantastic, economical way to bag a smart TV that's still fully capable for much less this week. Featuring Google Assistant, full HDR support, Dolby Digital+ and a Voice Remote, it's not skimping on any of the technology you'd normally expect to see on a new 4K TV deal either.

LG UN7000 Series 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

LG's UN7000 Series is a mid-range staple, and a perfect addition to your setup if you want those LG features and quality without paying an arm and a leg for an OLED display. With a host of 4K upscaling, HDR, and smart assistant features, this display is a worthy contender for the price point.

Samsung TU7 Series 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $749.99 $597.99 at Best Buy

Alternatively, go even bigger with this stunning Samsung TU7 smart TV - a brand new display that's sure to be the centerpiece of any room it's in. With Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Tizen operating system and full HDR, all your favorite movies, games and shows will shine on this huge (but affordable) television.

Samsung Q90T Series 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,699 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's awesome Prime Day TV sales mean you can also pick up a fantastic deal on a range of Samsung Q90T TV's right now - the very top of the line QLED's currently on the market. You're getting the best of the best here, with amazing processors, viewing angles and colors.



65-inch: $2,499 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Sony Class A9H 55-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,499 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Only want the very best? The Prime Day TV deals today extend to this eye-wateringly premium Sony A9H OLED, now receiving a whole $600 off. With 120Hz refresh rate, a whole host of cutting-edge Sony Master Series technology, and Motionflow XR, you'll simply be getting one of the best viewing experiences money can buy with this stunning Sony A9H.

Best Buy headphone deals on Prime Day

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones: $349 $298 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the latest iteration of the industry-leading noise-cancelling headphones from Sony today at Best Buy. Always a TechRadar favorite, the Sony WH-1000 feature a 30-hour battery life, excellent sound, touch controls, and innovative adaptive sound technology that detects and responds to your current activities.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Price matching their lowest ever price in the US, Best Buy's latest AirPods Pro deal is a great option for picking up these fantastic premium buds for cheap. With noise-cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones: $299 $199 at Best Buy

Save $100 on a pair of excellent premium cans this week at Best Buy. With noise-cancelation, lavish build, 20-hours of battery life and that sound quality Bose is known for, the QC 35 II are a fantastic alternative to the Sony WH-1000 series of over-ear headphones.

JBL Free wireless earbuds: $149.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

If you like the idea of getting your hands on some true-wireless buds but don't want to break the bank, check out this $90 saving on a pair of JBL Free at Best Buy. Sure, they don't have noise cancelation, but with 4-hours of battery life and a comfortable build, they're a fantastic low-cost option.

Best Buy Tablet deals on Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (32GB): $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

For just $99, the Galaxy Tab A is an absolute steal, and the perfect alternative to the latest Amazon Fire devices that the rival retailer loves to push each prime day. With a vibrant 8-inch 1280 x 800 resolution display, quad-core processor and 13-hours of battery life, you've everything you need here for a great cheap tablet experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Or, you could spend just a little bit more and get a fantastic iPad rival in the form of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - now a whole $200 off at Best Buy. With an included S-Pen stylus and Android 10 OS, the Tab S6 isn't just great for browsing and streaming, it's also great for a whole range of productivity tasks too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

The newest addition to the Galaxy range, the Tab S7 looks to challenge any iPad Pro with its dizzying array of features and powerful components. A gorgeous AMOLED screen and included S-Pen are particular highlights here, and that $100 discount just makes this new tablet even better today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

That same $100 saving also applies to the Tab S7's bigger sibling - the Tab S7 Plus, which boasts a stunning 12.4-inch screen, currently the largest offered on a Samsung tablet. Subsequently, if you're looking for a fantastic tablet for sitting back and watching shows and movies, definitely check out this tablet deal at Best Buy today.

Best Buy Appliance deals on Prime Day

iRobot Roomba 960 vacuum: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 and put your feet up while this splendid little Roomba robot vacuum cleaner does all the hard work. With clever navigation, voice recognition and built-in dirt sensor, this small but mighty device is the perfect addition to any smart home setup.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro vacuum: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Or, do it yourself in perfect style with this extremely advanced cordless Cyclone Animal V10 from Dyson. For $150 less, get one of the most flexible, and powerful vacuums on the market - equally at home on both carpeted and hard floor surfaces.

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer: $149.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 and get yourself a fantastic premium air fryer this week at Best Buy. With a stainless steel build, this Chefman certainly looks a lot better than most cheap air fryers but the one-touch presets ensure it's doesn't just look good - it's also easy to use.

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

If you haven't already got yourself a pressure cooker, this awesome $30 sale on an Insignia 6qt multi-function device is the perfect way to try out these great appliances without breaking the bank. With in-built overheat protection and an array of timesaving features, it can make those family dinners a whole lot easier.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. analog air fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Even cheaper still than the Chefman above is this Bella Pro Series air fryer, which, while much smaller, is still just as feature-packed. With an attractive modern matte black finish, the Bella Pro Series is also easily cleanable thanks to its pan and tray being fully machine washable.

Best Buy deals on Prime Day: will these prices drop any lower?

As you'd imagine, Best Buy's Prime Day sale is very much a reaction to the main event over at Amazon each year. Subsequently, price matching is the name of the game at Best Buy, and given that Amazon's promised its best prices ever for Prime Day, it's hard to predict whether Best Buy will go any lower in the run up to Christmas.

Best Buy is usually one of the leading retailers over Black Friday, so it's likely it's saving some of its big hitters for November. That said, today's deals have come from Best Buy's planned event for Black Friday - they've been brought forward and released early to compete with Amazon. So, from that, we can hazard a fairly good guess that if a specific item is discounted today, it'll probably be available for the same price again in November - if there's any stock left.

