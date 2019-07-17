Apple AirPods sale: the earbuds get a post-Prime Day price cut at Walmart

If you didn't snag a deal during Amazon Prime Day, then fear not. Walmart still has a number of best-selling items on sale, which include the 2019 Apple AirPods. You can get the latest model earbuds on sale for $144.99. That's a $14 discount and the best price we've found for 2nd generation AirPods. UK readers can also get them with the charging case on sale for £150 when you apply a limited-time voucher code.



The Apple AirPods come with a charging case that offers 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. Unlike the previous model, the 2019 AirPods feature an H1 headphone chip that provides fast pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can switch songs, turn the volume up and even place calls completely hands-free.



Discounts for AirPods are extremely rare, and we don't know how long Walmart will have the Apple earbuds on sale. This might be your last chance to snag a post-Prime Day sale before Black Friday.

