The last time we looked at a Plantronics Voyager headset it was the Plantronics Voyager Pro UC v2, and though it was pricy we were seriously impressed with the quality.

On the surface the Plantronics Voyager Legend - priced at £89.99/US$99.99 and TBC in Australia - looks a lot like its predecessor, but Plantronics has been working hard on improving an already impressive piece of kit.

In fact, in almost every respect it feels like a lot of thought and attention to detail has been paid to the new headset.

The ear piece is made of new material that fits comfortably in your ear and keeps it secure. A new sensor tells the unit when it is on your ear, so you can answer phone calls by simply attaching the Voyager Legend to your ear. This works well because it feels rather natural to hold the earpiece to your ear, much like you would do a phone.

Caller ID announces the name of the contact who's calling you, and if the earpiece is already being worn you can say "Answer" to answer the call. All of this makes the Plantronics Voyager Legend one of the best hands-free kits available, because at no time do you have to look at or handle your phone.

An extra microphone has been added to the array in the microphone arm to further increase voice quality, as well as eliminate background noise. The noise cancelling was already impressive, but the extra mic does well at keeping the speaker's voice clear even in very noisy environments.

Smaller changes to the buttons on the earpiece makes it more comfortable to use, and the inclusion of a MacBook-like magnetic charger is a great touch.

Verdict

It might be a bit on the large size, but the Plantronics Voyager Legend is a comfortable and feature-packed headset.