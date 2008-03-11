MSI StarCam Genie review

There's nothing amazing about this webcam, but it does the job well enough for a great price

The MSI StarCam is a stylish webcam that's both modern and neat.

The oval-shaped camera has a magnetic attachment for connecting to the clip, which you can use to attach to the lid of your laptop or rest on a flat surface.

Cheap webcam

The 1.3-Megapixel sensor produces a maximum resolution of 1280 x 1024 pixels. When capturing video, you'll get 30fps, but you'll be limited to 640 x 480 pixels, and image quality is reasonable but not outstanding.

The device is supplied with two tools for video capture that you'll find easy to use. One of these, MyGuard, allows you to use the StarCam as a CCTV camera, so you can keep an eye on your home wherever you are.

Overall, this is a great value camera that is ideal for the home user, but you won't want to use it for professional tasks.