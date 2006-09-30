Trending

MSI Starcam Clip

A webcam that offers great value for money

By Webcams 

The 1.3 megapixel camera comes with infrared technology

Our Verdict

An effective and affordable option for your laptop

For

  • Easy installation
  • Security software
  • Low price

Against

  • Settings need tweaking for optimum performance
  • Smaller webcams are available

While many laptops these days have webcams fitted as standard, the MSI StarCam Clip (£15 inc. VAT) provides a versatile option for those that don't.

Clipping on to your laptop screen, the 1.3-megapixel camera installs quickly and easily. With its built-in microphone, use is made all the more simple. Infrared technology improves usability in darkened rooms or when outdoors at night. Picture quality is good, but settings need tweaking for optimum performance.

My Guard video security software comes as standard, allowing the StarCam to act as a security camera. Detecting movement within its field of vision, it alerts you when people wander in front of the lens, and you can secretly keep your desk monitored. While smaller cameras can be bought, this is nevertheless an effective and affordable option for your laptop.