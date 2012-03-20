A very solid Z68 board from Asus at a price you can afford. But limited multi-GPU support.

A budget board with a premium chipset. Is that the most effective combination for achieving maximum bang-for-buck? If so, the Asus P8Z68-V LX is positioned perfectly.

It sells for as little as £75 but it packs Intel's Z68 chipset.

OK, that means at best you're stuck with mainstream LGA1155 processors and a quad-core cap, rather than the six (like the Intel Core i7 3960X) and eight-core (the latter in the form of Xeon CPUs) beasts available for the monstrous LGA2011 bucket of pins.

But as LGA1155 chipsets go, the Z68 is easily the pick of the bunch.

An absolute Z68 bargain

You get full access to overclocking features, the ability to run a discrete graphics card and still use Intel's QuickSync video transcode engine and some nice little extras including Intel's SmartResponse SSD caching tech.

Asus has also thrown in some of its own particular treats, including a TPU processor for automatic overclocking, a pukka UEFI BIOS and a couple of USB 3.0 ports.