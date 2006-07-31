Asus M2N32 SLI Deluxe review

Not the best motherboard out there, but its value is hard to compete with

The nForce 590 SLI is Nvidia's flagship chipset, boasting several features that will appeal to both gamers and anyone tempted to play around with voltages and frequencies at a low level. There are also enough extras in the M2N32 package, such as the wireless networking module and a bundled microphone, to make it the motherboard to beat.

The board layout is excellent. It's quite a packed motherboard, with lots of features, but for the most part everything is accessible - the unconventional positioning of the memory slots helps. While the cooling fi ns for the heat pipe are a little on the large side, they're sensibly kept out of the way of the processor socket.

If you're looking for a fully featured motherboard, with ample connection options and space for upgrades, this has a tremendous amount to offer. It's really not too expensive either.