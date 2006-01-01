Sony Cyber-shot DSC-T7

If you don't mind downsizing your megapixel count along with your camera, the Sony is a fun-sized delight

As they used to say on their advertising campaigns, "It's a Sony." That should pretty much assure you of good build quality and a high-quality finish, and the DSC-T7 doesn't disappoint. Even more impressive is that this camera is the thinnest of all the super-slim models in our supertest group, actually measuring in at just over half the thickness of the Canon Ixus 750 and Olympus Mju-Mini.

Sadly, the maximum image size is scaled down a little along with the body dimensions, at least compared with some of the cameras in the group, so you only get a 5.1Mp sensor. The lens is more impressive as it's of the 'folded optics' variety so there's no barrel to protrude from the tiny camera body even when it's going about its business of offering a 3x optical zoom range.

To keep it safe, there's a handy metal plate which slides over the lens for protection, turning the camera off in the process. Other delights crammed into the camera include a five-point autofocus system, plus wide-ranging scene modes and flash options.

The DSC-T7 comes complete with docking station to make short work of file transfer and recharging of its Li-ion battery pack. As with most Sony cameras, however, you're stuck with the company's own, proprietary memory cards, in the distinctive shape of the Memory Stick Duo, which work out more expensive than SD/MMC cards.

The Sony's price tag is at the upper end of the scale, in spite of its relatively meagre megapixel count, so you're really paying for its slimness. However, the camera is also very easy to use and image quality is good all round, with accurate colour rendition, a crisp level of sharpness and reasonably low noise at the lower end of the ISO scale.

If you don't mind downsizing your megapixel count along with your camera, the Sony is a fun-sized delight.

Via PhotoRadar