Pure Digital Evoke-1XT

Performance is certainly better than the original Evoke-1, but not by as much as we might like

The Evoke-1 has so far been the UK's best-selling digital radio, and this XT version is Pure's answer to those who criticised the original's sound quality.

It's still blessed with a simple interface, classy looks and superb reception - in fact, if anything, the reception's better than ever. The improved display is also a joy to look at. But does this radio sound any sweeter? Well, yes it does, but only by a tad.

It's still mono, which doesn't help, and while the tone's warm, it sounds a bit too "thick" - all mid-range and not much else. Listeners to 1Xtra won't appreciate the lack of bass and Classic FM lovers will be after more delicacy, but this is still a good buy.