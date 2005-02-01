Denon DHT-500SD

Denon has a reputation for home cinema electronics that boast a high build quality, and this is no exception. The sleek main unit and sumptuous mix of wood and aluminium on the speaker package makes the 500SD a feast for the eyes - it certainly looks more high-end than its reasonable price tag suggests.

It's also one of the best-equipped setups at the price. Top of the list for plasma and LCD owners is its prog scancapable component video output, while there's also an RGB Scart for those without a component-capable TV. The provision for audio is similarly high-end, with Dolby Digital EX and DTS ES 6.1 or 7.1 decoding included in addition to regular Dolby Digital and DTS.

The 500SD doesn't disappoint with its performance. DVD movies look stunning, with impressive clarity, even in dark scenes. What's more, they sound just as good, with a soundstage that's so natural you'll feel like you're there. For the price, the DHT-500SD is one of the best systems on the market.