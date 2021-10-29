Zavvi's savvy Lego deals have convinced me it's the shop to watch this Black Friday

Zavvi isn't the biggest name in high-street retail anymore, but the entertainment retailer could end up as one of the best brands to watch over Black Friday 2021 for Lego fans.

While the Black Friday Lego deals won't start for another few weeks, we've seen some early discounts going live from a few retailers, and they're the standard fare for brick discounts: around 15% to 20% off select sets.

Someone missed this memo, though, and if you read the headline or previous copy of this article you probably know who. Zavvi is hosting loads of great pre-Black Friday Lego deals, which you can find below, and it's also setting itself up as one to watch during the event.

What's good about Zavvi's current deals

There are two reasons Zavvi's current deals are pretty impressive. Firstly, is that the retailer has discounted a wider range of sets than we normally see.

If you look at Lego deals enough, you often find the same sets get discounted regularly. The Fast and Furious Dom's Dodge Charger, Harry Potter Privet Drive and Star Wars X-Wing and Tie Fighter kits get discounted basically all the time.

You have to be quite lucky to find some other sets discounted though, and that's what's impressive about Zavvi's sale. We haven't seen the Ninjago, Adidas Shoe and Heavy-Duty Tow Truck sets reduced before.

So Zavvi is proving itself with an interesting variety in the kits it's discounting, but the price reduced is also impressive too. As we said, deals often cap at 20% off for Lego sets, with a few rare exceptions, but Zavvi's reductions are reliably higher.

For example, the Millennium Falcon is 26.6% cheaper, down from £150 to £110, and the 3-in-1 Pirate Ship is 31% more affordable, with its previous £90 price slashed to 62%.

That might sound like only a small amount extra, but in the grand scope of Lego deals it's pretty impressive.

Image Lego Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship: £90 £62 at Zavvi (save £28)

This is one of the biggest 3-in-1 sets you can find - that means you can take the pieces and turn it into one of three optional sets, then re-build it when you want. Each of them in this set are pirate-themed. View Deal

Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon: £150 £110 at Zavvi (save £40)

A hearty £40 discount on this iconic Star Wars ship will get fans jumping - it's got 1,300 bricks, a few minifigures including Finn, Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca, and also fires little projectiles too. Other retailers have this kit discounted, but not by this much.

View Deal

Why you should pay attention during Black Friday

If Zavvi is showing its hand early with all these good deals, we could see even better ones during Black Friday.

We could see loads more uncommon sets will get discounted, perhaps at the same 25% or 30% reduction rate that we're seeing already. And maybe the commonly-reduced sets will get even better discounts than we normally see.

It's worth noting that this might not pan out - Zavvi could be launching its broadside early to encourage you to spend before Black Friday actually starts.

Either way, we're definitely going to be keeping an eye on Zavvi to see what it ends up doing over Black Friday itself.

Image Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian: £350 £250 at Zavvi (save £100)

This is a massive discount on a massive set, one which often gets discounted, but rarely this much. The Lamborghini Sian set is actually one of Lego's priciest, so a discount is welcome. View Deal

Lego Technic Heavy-Duty Tow Truck: £140 £105 at Zavvi (save £35)

This big tow truck comes with over 2,000 pieces, and ends up as almost 60cm in length, so it's a really big boyo. It's not the most eye-catching Technic set but deals on it are rare so this is worth paying attention to.

Lego City Ocean Exploration Submarine set: £25 £18 at Zavvi (save £7)

Water set to buy for someone! This Lego City set comes with a submarine, some divers, and some ocean apparatus too - it's actually a tie-in with the National Geographic so it could be quite educational for prospective marine biologists.

View Deal

Lego City Cargo Train set: £180 £120 at Zavvi (save £60)

This is a set for kids and adults alike, as it lets you build a battery-powered rail system in conjunction with a few other kits. It's a little pricey, but that's why this £60 reduction is great.

Lego Ninjago Hydro Bounty: £120 £90 at Zavvi (save £30)

This set is based on one of the Ninjago TV series, and it consists of one big vehicle with lots of smaller ones at 10 minifigures.

Lego Ninjago Water Dragon: £60 £40 at Zavvi (save £30)

This affordable Ninjago kit comes with a big dragon, as well as a few minifigures to have a showdown against it. This price makes it a good option as a present.

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Ferris Wheel: £80 £55 at Zavvi (save £25)

This 3-in-1 set can be rebuilt around different funfair attractions: a ferris wheel, bumper cars, or a swing boat ride. It's a bright, colorful set with over 1,000 pieces and a few minifigures.