TechRadar Deals of the Week: Logitech UE Airplay speaker for £89.99 - save £210

This week we have a bit of a bargain for those interested in a life without cables, in the form of the Logitech UE Airplay speaker.
This wireless speaker comes from Logitech's Ultimate Ears range, designed to offer high-quality sound anywhere around your house. Christopher Phin says about the UE Airplay speaker: "With an iOS device, you can stream to one AirPlay target at a time - this speaker, say, or an Apple TV.
"But fire up iTunes and you can stream to more than one at once, setting the volume independently for each from your PC or Mac, or adjusting the volume on the speaker and having that update on your computer's screen.
"Rather more impressively, you can pull an iPhone or iPod touch out of your pocket, or pick up your iPad, and use Apple's free Remote app to control the library on your PC or Mac."
Naturally, it comes with a dock connector for charging your iPhone or iPad, as well as a 3.5mm line in for connecting a multitude of other sources, including Android phones and tablets. Plus saving £210 on the RRP sounds pretty good to us.
If you're not interested in speakers or Airplay, another deal we think is exceptional value is the LG IPS224V 22 Inch HDMI IPS Monitor for £89.99. IPS screens are all the rage at the moment, partly thanks to their use on iPhones and iPads: the colour quality is usually a lot higher than that of TN screens. And at £89.99, this is a quality panel at a decent price and will make your movies look that much better.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7-inch Tablet - 8 GB + £20 voucher to spend in store | Was: £199.99 Now: £139.99 | Currys
- NOOK HD Tablet | Was: £129.00 Now: £99.00 | Nook
- Asus MeMo Pad 172 7-inch - 16GB | Was: £129.00 Now: £99.00 | Tesco
- Amazon Kindle Fire HD 16GB | Was £159 Now £139 | Amazon
Screens
- Toshiba 39-inch Full HD LED TV with Integrated Freeview | Was: £349.99 Now: £299.99 | Electrical123Shop via Ebay
- Panasonic Viera 42-inch Plasma HD 720p TV | £329.00 | John lewis (Now out of stock)
- Logik Full HD 22-inch TV | Was: £179.99 Now: £99.99 | Currys
- LG 22-inch HDMI IPS Monitor. | Was: £109.99 Now: £89.99 | Argos
- Teepee Online 1M Gold Pure Copper Wiring HDMI CABLE | Was: £6.89 Now: £1.98 | Amazon
- LG 27" IPS LED LCD HDMI Monitor | Was: £218.50 Now: £180.92 | Ebuyer
Components
- Foscam Pan and Tilt Wireless IP camera | Was: £69.99 Now: £49.98 | Ebuyer
- SanDisk SATA III 128GB Solid State Hard Drive | £66.98 | Novatech
- Hitachi Touro Mobile 3TB Portable Hard Drive - USB 3.0 | £50.00 | John Lewis (Now out of stock)
- Coolermaster K350 Case and Elite 500W PSU Bundle | Was: £58.11 Now: £49.98 | Ebuyer
- Gigabyte Radeon HD 7770 OC 1GB GDDR5 Graphics Card + 4 FREE GAMES! | Was: £95.99 Now: £77.99 | Aria PC (Now out of stock)
- Intel Core i3 Asus 8GB Gaming Bundle | £149.99 | Maplin
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy Note 2 16GB SIM-Free | £368.98 | Amazon
- Sony Xperia E - receive a free Bluetooth speaker worth £70 | From £70.99 + £20 top-up | Orange
- Samsung Galaxy S3 SIM-Free | £299.95 | Carphone Warehouse
- Motorola RAZR I - Pay As You Go - 3p/min, 2p/text, 1p/MB | Was: £249.90 Now: £149.90 | Three
Laptops and Desktops
- Lenovo B590 Core i3-3110M 4GB 500G | £311.98 | Dabs.com
- Samsung NP740U3E-S02 Touch Screen Ultrabook - 13.3-inch Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz, 6GB RAM, 128GB SSD | Was: £999.95 Now: £699.95 | John Lewis (Now out of stock)
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Air - June 2013 - Intel Dual Core i5 1.3GHz, 4GB RAM, 128GB Flash Drive | Was: £949.00 Now: £827.50 | Amazon
- Samsung 15.6-inch Laptop (Silver) - 2.7GHz Processor, 6GB RAM, 500GB HDD | Was: £399.99 Now: £299.99 | Amazon
Digital Cameras
- Olympus SZ-31MR Digital Compact Camera | Was: £299.99 Now: £149.99 | Amazon
- Toshiba Camileo X400 Full HD Digital Camcorder | Was: £149.99 Now: £79.99 | Argos via Ebay (Now out of stock)
- Fujifilm FinePix AX550 Digital Camera | £38.95 | John Lewis (Now out of stock)
- Samsung MV900F Gesture Control and Touch Screen Camera - 16.3MP, 5x Optical Zoom, Wi-Fi | Was: £249.95 Now: £199.95 |
- Samsonite Safaga Photo / Video Camera Bag | Was: £49.99 Now: £7.99 | 7dayshop
Audio
- JVC Xtreme Xplosives In Ear Canal Headphones | Was: £24.99 Now: £9.85 | Amazon
- Logitech UE Wireless Airspeaker Apple & Android compatible | Was: £299.99 Now: £89.97 | Currys
- MONSTER NCredible NTune Headphones | Was: £119.95 Now: £35.97 | Currys
Gaming
- Need for Speed Most Wanted (PS3) | Was: £50.00 Now: £12.99 | Amazon
- Defiance (Xbox 360) | £17.59 | Zavvi
- Dishonored (PS3) | £19.97 | Currys
- Dead Space 3 (PS3) | Was: £37.47 Now: £29.97 | Currys
- Nintendo Land (Wii) | Was: £39.99 Now: £18.00 | Amazon
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days (PC) | £3.99 | Greenman Gaming
- Just Dance 4 (Wii) | Was: £49.99 Now: £18.00 | Amazon
iOS Apps
- Jump Desktop (Remote Desktop) | Was: £10.49 Now: £5.49 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
- Toy Story: Story Theater | Was: £2.49 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
- Flick. - share your documents | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
- Back to the Future Ep 4 HD | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
- Filter Mania 2 | Was: £3.99 Now: Free | iTunes
- London Offline Map | Was: £1.99 Now: Free | iTunes
- Papa Sangre | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
- Poker Night 2 | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
- Viewmatic | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)
Android Apps
- HD Widgets | £0.99 | Google Play
- SpeedView Pro | £0.65 | Google Play
- MapsWithMe Pro, Offline Maps | £3.20 | Google Play (Discount now ended)
- Jump Desktop (RDP & VNC) | £3.11 | Google Play (Discount now ended)
- The 4-Hour Body | £0.99 | Google Play
Miscellaneous
- Targus Back Cover for 3rd & 4th Generation iPad | Was: £19.95 Now: £7.24 | John Lewis
- Pre-order: Game of Thrones Season 1-3 Blu-Ray | £57.41 | Amazon
- Pulp Fiction [Blu-ray] [1994] | £5.40 | Amazon
- Despicable Me DVD | £3.99 | Argos
- Batman Begins / The Dark Knight - Triple Play (Blu-ray + DVD | £6.32 | Amazon
- Back to the Future 1-3 Box Set: 25th Anniversary DVD | Was: £24.99 Now: £14.95 | Zavvi
- The Ultimate Bourne Collection DVD | Was: £29.49 Now: £13.45 | Zavvi
- 28 Days Later / 28 Weeks Later / The Transporter / Transporter 2 | £5.00 | Tesco
Vouchers
- 5% off all iMac, iPad and Apple accessories - Enter Code AP5 at checkout (Valid until 08/07/13) | Currys
- 12% off any Clearance Laptop or Desktop - Enter code K2668VCWL0H3BN at checkout (Valid until 10/07/13) | Dell
- Get £10 Off any Orders Over £150 on Tablets - Enter code TDX-JGWY at checkout (valid until 21/07/13 | Tesco
If you've spotted a good deal you think people should know about, let us know in the comments below and we will add it in. We will update this article on Monday with any more tech deals we find, so be sure to check back in to snag yourself a bargain.