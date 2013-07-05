TechRadar Deals of the Week: Logitech UE Airplay speaker for £89.99 - save £210

This week we have a bit of a bargain for those interested in a life without cables, in the form of the Logitech UE Airplay speaker.

This wireless speaker comes from Logitech's Ultimate Ears range, designed to offer high-quality sound anywhere around your house. Christopher Phin says about the UE Airplay speaker: "With an iOS device, you can stream to one AirPlay target at a time - this speaker, say, or an Apple TV.

"But fire up iTunes and you can stream to more than one at once, setting the volume independently for each from your PC or Mac, or adjusting the volume on the speaker and having that update on your computer's screen.

"Rather more impressively, you can pull an iPhone or iPod touch out of your pocket, or pick up your iPad, and use Apple's free Remote app to control the library on your PC or Mac."

Naturally, it comes with a dock connector for charging your iPhone or iPad, as well as a 3.5mm line in for connecting a multitude of other sources, including Android phones and tablets. Plus saving £210 on the RRP sounds pretty good to us.

If you're not interested in speakers or Airplay, another deal we think is exceptional value is the LG IPS224V 22 Inch HDMI IPS Monitor for £89.99. IPS screens are all the rage at the moment, partly thanks to their use on iPhones and iPads: the colour quality is usually a lot higher than that of TN screens. And at £89.99, this is a quality panel at a decent price and will make your movies look that much better.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7-inch Tablet - 8 GB + £20 voucher to spend in store | Was: £199.99 Now: £139.99 | Currys

NOOK HD Tablet | Was: £129.00 Now: £99.00 | Nook

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 16GB | Was £159 Now £139 | Amazon

Screens

Toshiba 39-inch Full HD LED TV with Integrated Freeview | Was: £349.99 Now: £299.99 | Electrical123Shop via Ebay

Panasonic Viera 42-inch Plasma HD 720p TV | £329.00 | John lewis (Now out of stock)

Teepee Online 1M Gold Pure Copper Wiring HDMI CABLE | Was: £6.89 Now: £1.98 | Amazon

Components

Foscam Pan and Tilt Wireless IP camera | Was: £69.99 Now: £49.98 | Ebuyer

SanDisk SATA III 128GB Solid State Hard Drive | £66.98 | Novatech

Hitachi Touro Mobile 3TB Portable Hard Drive - USB 3.0 | £50.00 | John Lewis (Now out of stock)

Coolermaster K350 Case and Elite 500W PSU Bundle | Was: £58.11 Now: £49.98 | Ebuyer

Gigabyte Radeon HD 7770 OC 1GB GDDR5 Graphics Card + 4 FREE GAMES! | Was: £95.99 Now: £77.99 | Aria PC (Now out of stock)

Intel Core i3 Asus 8GB Gaming Bundle | £149.99 | Maplin

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S3 SIM-Free | £299.95 | Carphone Warehouse

Laptops and Desktops

Samsung NP740U3E-S02 Touch Screen Ultrabook - 13.3-inch Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz, 6GB RAM, 128GB SSD | Was: £999.95 Now: £699.95 | John Lewis (Now out of stock)

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air - June 2013 - Intel Dual Core i5 1.3GHz, 4GB RAM, 128GB Flash Drive | Was: £949.00 Now: £827.50 | Amazon

Samsung 15.6-inch Laptop (Silver) - 2.7GHz Processor, 6GB RAM, 500GB HDD | Was: £399.99 Now: £299.99 | Amazon

Digital Cameras

Toshiba Camileo X400 Full HD Digital Camcorder | Was: £149.99 Now: £79.99 | Argos via Ebay (Now out of stock)

Fujifilm FinePix AX550 Digital Camera | £38.95 | John Lewis (Now out of stock)

Samsung MV900F Gesture Control and Touch Screen Camera - 16.3MP, 5x Optical Zoom, Wi-Fi | Was: £249.95 Now: £199.95 |

Audio

JVC Xtreme Xplosives In Ear Canal Headphones | Was: £24.99 Now: £9.85 | Amazon

Logitech UE Wireless Airspeaker Apple & Android compatible | Was: £299.99 Now: £89.97 | Currys

MONSTER NCredible NTune Headphones | Was: £119.95 Now: £35.97 | Currys

Gaming

iOS Apps

Jump Desktop (Remote Desktop) | Was: £10.49 Now: £5.49 | iTunes (Discount now ended)

Toy Story: Story Theater | Was: £2.49 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)

Flick. - share your documents | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes

Back to the Future Ep 4 HD | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)

Filter Mania 2 | Was: £3.99 Now: Free | iTunes

London Offline Map | Was: £1.99 Now: Free | iTunes

Papa Sangre | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)

Poker Night 2 | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)

Viewmatic | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes (Discount now ended)

Android Apps

HD Widgets | £0.99 | Google Play

SpeedView Pro | £0.65 | Google Play

MapsWithMe Pro, Offline Maps | £3.20 | Google Play (Discount now ended)

Jump Desktop (RDP & VNC) | £3.11 | Google Play (Discount now ended)

The 4-Hour Body | £0.99 | Google Play

Miscellaneous

Targus Back Cover for 3rd & 4th Generation iPad | Was: £19.95 Now: £7.24 | John Lewis

Despicable Me DVD | £3.99 | Argos

The Ultimate Bourne Collection DVD | Was: £29.49 Now: £13.45 | Zavvi

Vouchers

5% off all iMac, iPad and Apple accessories - Enter Code AP5 at checkout (Valid until 08/07/13) | Currys

12% off any Clearance Laptop or Desktop - Enter code K2668VCWL0H3BN at checkout (Valid until 10/07/13) | Dell

Get £10 Off any Orders Over £150 on Tablets - Enter code TDX-JGWY at checkout (valid until 21/07/13 | Tesco

If you've spotted a good deal you think people should know about, let us know in the comments below and we will add it in. We will update this article on Monday with any more tech deals we find, so be sure to check back in to snag yourself a bargain.