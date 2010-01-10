Pink technology develops augmented reality porn

Augmented reality porn seems to be the new tech coming out of this year's Adult Entertainment Show in Las Vegas

Adult entertainment company Pink Visual is developing augmented reality tech in order to let viewers pretend to be joining in its porn movies.

The new AR software is currently being tested online and superimposes animated adult entertainment characters onto scenes captured by your web camera.

Porn stars in your kitchen

"Augmented reality will let people put themselves into the scene," according to Pink's Kim Kysar, who was showing off the new tech at this week's "other show" in Las Vegas - the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo.

"There is also a way to get the girls into your kitchen, on your bed... We provide the images and you provide the scene."

The rudimentary use of augmented reality via user's web cams is based on Adobe Flash Player and controlled for now by the user holding a card printed with a Pink Visual logo icon up to their laptop.

Augmented reality pimp

"The Web camera takes in the room, then puts a porn star or stripper in the scene," said Pink producer Matt Morningwood.

He added: "If I get the girl any closer to being in your room I'll be a pimp, and I don't want to do that."

Morningwood thinks this is just the beginning and that the opportunities for bringing viewers into scenes (and porn stars into your bedroom) are limitless.

"I like it… Especially, the part where I don't really have to be in the room," said porn star Devon Lee.

Via The Independent on Sunday