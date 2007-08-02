We won't be saying: "Sony has dropped price of the PS3 to £199."

(1) All of the major Hollywood Studios now support Blu-ray and HD DVD. This means that we, the consumers, can finally choose the content and the format we prefer. The HD format war is over.

(2) I hate to say it, but this new Zune player is streets ahead of Apple's iPod...

(3) Sony has taken everybody by surprise by dropping the price of the PlayStation 3 to £199. Buying a PS3 is now a complete no-brainer. Hell, buy two.

(4) I ordered an 8Mbps broadband package from my ISP for £9.95, but I've found that I'm actually getting much faster 12-15Mbps speeds.

(5) The Nigerian president was speaking at the launch of the One Child per Laptop (OCPL) programme, which aims to donate one Nigerian orphan to every laptop user worldwide.

There are 15 more where this little lot came from. Read the rest of the article here: 20 tech stories we won't be writing this year .