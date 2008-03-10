An X-ray camera that works

Can it count the change in your pockets?

For years it’s been the feature of adverts in the back of boys’ comics, but finally a British company has invented an X-ray camera that actually works – although it insists that the T5000 is most useful as an anti-terrorist device.

It may break the hearts of male teenagers everywhere, but ThruVision’s camera will not reveal physical body details. It has, in fact, been designed to detect concealed weapons, explosives or even drugs.

T-rays

The camera works with what is termed ‘passive imaging technology’ and actually monitors the electromagnetic ‘T-rays’ that all objects emit.

With a range of up to 25 metres and the capacity to monitor moving targets, the technology could be a major boon in the world of anti-terrorism, with obvious potential for airports and major events.

"Acts of terrorism have shaken the world in recent years and security precautions have been tightened globally," Clive Beattie, the chief executive of ThruVision, told Reuters.

"The ability to see both metallic and non-metallic items on people out to 25 meters is certainly a key capability that will enhance any comprehensive security system."

Space research

T-rays (the T is short for Terahertz) are in the electromagnetic spectrum between infrared and microwaves. The technology to monitor these omissions, and be able to identify individual materials has been prompted by work by the European Space Agency.

TechRadar has been in contact with Thruvision this morning and will bring you more when we get it.