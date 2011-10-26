Adidas unveils miCoach Speed Cell tracker

Adidas has revealed a new in-shoe, workout tracker that'll capture a host of vital statistics for use with all forms of exercise.

The Adidas Speed Cell (or SPEED_CELL as the sportswear giant wants us to write it), works in the same way as a Nike+ chip, but captures many more types of data.

Whereas the Nike+ chip measures distance and is designed primarily for running, the Speed Cell offers performance metrics for use with sports like football, tennis, basketball and more.

Unique stats

The press release says: "With the miCoach SPEED_CELL, athletes of every level will be able to track their unique stats including average speed, maximum speed, number of sprints, distance at high intensity levels, steps and stride during play.

"The on-board memory then stores seven hours of an athlete's metrics and wirelessly transmits the on-field performance data to their smartphone, tablet, PC or Mac."

The new Adidas f50 football boot, worn by Barcelona's Lionel Messi also features a special slot to place the chip and future Adidas footwear will also be compatible.

The in-shoe dongle will be launched on December 1st and will cost $69.99. UK price and availability are yet to be confirmed.

Via: TechCrunch