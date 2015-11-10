5 jetpack videos that will knock you off your feet

Blame it on the superhero movie craze if you want, but there's something about seeing a human being take flight that strikes us in the heart of our primal "let's-stay-on-terra-firma-where-it's-safe" instincts.

However, as the technology evolves and the word "jetpack" comes up with more and more frequency, you can bet the results are going to be captivating. How do we know? Well, a lot of these futuristic flights of fancy are caught on video.

Here you'll find a handful of videos from 2015 that have stuck out from the usual water-based jetpack follies and instead show us something truly death-defying, jaw-dropping, vertigo-inducing, or some combination of all three. Welcome to the future - we hope you don't have acrophobia!

