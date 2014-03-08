25 tech mistakes you should never make

If you do - you won't make them again

Regrets, we've had a few - and they're not too few to mention.

The more tech you have in your life, the more tech regrets you're likely to have.

Read more: iMovie 10.1.10

Whether it is the platform you jumped on just as everyone else jumped off, the phone battery that died at the worst possible moment, the moment of madness when you bought a Zune or a BlackBerry Playbook.

So which tech decisions are you likely to regret today?

These are our suggestions - let us know your own regrets in the comments.

1. Booting up a long-neglected console

Whenever we fancy a quick run-and-gun, our plans are foiled by enormous and essential updates we have to install before we can fire a single shot.

2. Expecting anything but tears from wireless printing

Wireless printers have three operating states: off, demanding ink, and hiding from your router.

3. Buying the Bad Windows

Windows 8? Windows hate more like

See if you can spot the pattern. Windows XP was good. Windows Vista wasn't. Windows 7 was good. Windows 8 appears to have destroyed the consumer PC industry. We're sure you can see where this is going.

4. Scrimping on storage

Manufacturers' prices for flash storage are often insane, but opting for the smallest capacity is almost always a mistake. The OS immediately grabs a bunch of gigabytes, and a half-dozen cat GIFs will quickly fill the rest.

5. Throwing out your DVDs because it's all on Netflix

Netflix - so brilliant and yet so frustrating

We like Netflix as much as the next person, but we wouldn't rely on it for our movie library. Netflix reshuffles its content as streaming deals expire, so what's here today might not be there tomorrow.

6. Embracing the cloud when you have slow broadband

Cloud storage and streaming is great, if your connection is up to the job. If it isn't, you'd be quicker copying your media in Biro.

7. Forgetting the backup bit

If you are living the stream dream, remember to backup

Everybody knows that you should always back up your stuff before installing a major software update - but they know it in the same way that they know you should eat healthily, drink moderately and drive within the speed limit. For most of us, the "remember to backup!" bit of our brain only kicks in halfway through reformatting a hard disk.

8. Picking an 'hilarious' email address

Sure, sexybumbum@outlook.com might seem like a good idea now. It won't seem so good when you're typing it into job application forms or emailing your kids' head teacher.

9. Taking photos at a gig

Even assuming you aren't using an iPad - something we'll continue to protest against, even though we know in our hearts that it's pointless - the odds of getting a decent smartphone shot at a gig are approximately zero, or less than that if you're using the flash.

10. Leaving the house with less than 63% battery life

But it was full this morning!

63% might seem like a lot when you're at home, but that's because you have Wi-Fi and distractions. Step outside the front door and you're good for roughly six minutes.

11. Expecting a new Apple app to work the same

We're very glad Apple doesn't make white goods, as version 2 of an Apple washing machine would be a cooker, or a helicopter. As Final Cut Pro X and iWork customers learned the hard way, sometimes Apple updates keep the name and stick it on a completely different program.

12. Buying a Wii U

Everytime we look at Mario we feel sad

The U appears to stand for "unpopular". Developer support is dwindling and Mario's moustache is drooping.

13. Investing in a 3DTV

3DTV's time in the sun is already over: now it's all about 4K and UltraHD. It'll be back in glasses-free guise eventually, but for now it's the elephant in the room that you need stupid specs to see.