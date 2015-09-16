'Kid with Clock' receives invites to Facebook, NASA and White House

The story taking the internet by storm today involves a budding 14-year-old engineer from Texas who was arrested for making a clock and bringing it to school.

Ahmed Mohamed was promptly taken to the principal's office and grilled by police officers who wanted to determine whether he was trying to make a bomb. Mohamed adamantly insisted to each person who asked that it was simply a homemade clock.

The teen's story has inspired invitations from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to visit the company's Menlo Park campus: "Having the skill and ambition to build something cool should lead to applause, not arrest. The future belongs to people like Ahmed ... if you ever want to come by Facebook, I'd love to meet you. Keep building."

The situation hasn't gone unnoticed by the White House either, with President Obama chiming in as well: "Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It's what makes America great."

Democratic Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton even had some words about the situation: "Assumptions and fear don't keep us safe - they hold us back. Ahmed, stay curious and keep building."

Various NASA astronauts, Google, Reddit and Twitter are a few other big names reaching out and showing support, while the hashtag #IStandWithAhmed has taken over the Twitterverse.

Despite the unfortunate situation, it looks like this kid has a bright future ahead of him.

