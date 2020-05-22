Who has the absolute best value broadband deals this weekend - BT or Virgin?

When it comes to choosing a new broadband plan or even something bigger with TV, phone calls and more, the two names that are likely going to come to mind are BT and Virgin.

Two of the biggest providers of broadband deals in the UK, both BT and Virgin have spent the past couple of weeks perfecting their offers to bring some absolutely belting plans.

Considering the fact that neither Virgin or BT frequent the world of cheap broadband deals often, having some of the highest prices around, this period of affordability from the two is rare.

But which is better...? Virgin seems to have taken the slight lead, offering shorter contracts, faster speeds and cheaper pricing on both broadband and TV deals and regular internet plans.

However, for those who like the safety of a long contract or have an affinity for BT and what it offers, now is the perfect time to invest in it. We've listed the two best offers from both providers below for you to compare in full.

Fibre broadband deals: supercharge your speeds

BT's best broadband deals this weekend:

BT Superfast Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £80 Reward Card

It's just about the best we've seen from BT in a few weeks. The monthly costs are a reasonable £28.99 and when you include the Reward Card, you're effectively paying around £25 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb - super value!

View Deal

BT Entertainment with Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £38.99 £33.99 + £80 reward card

Not only do you get faster than average fibre internet speeds with this package but you also get Now Entertainment with access to Sky Atlantic, Sky One and tonnes of box sets to binge - all for £34 a month. More than decent value from a company that is often more expensive than the competition. View Deal

Virgin's best broadband deals this weekend:

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Line rental incl. | 110+ channels | FREE upfront | £29.99 per month

This broadband and TV offer from Virgin has quickly become one of the best offers out there. Its ditched the upfront costs, doubled the speeds, and dropped the monthly bills right down to £29.99 making it very affordable if you want access to a range of TV channels.View Deal

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

Virgin's latest offer is absolutely incredible for anyone who needs rapid speeds. You don't have to pay anything upfront, your monthly bills are just £24 and you're getting a £50 voucher and speeds averaging 108Mb!View Deal

