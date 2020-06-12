WhatsApp is dialling up the brightness in dark mode

WhatsApp's long-awaited dark mode is getting a few adjustments, making it easier to read your messages at night.

An ever-growing number of apps are adding support for dark mode, and for a variety of reasons. Many people find the dark tones are easier on the eye, particularly at night, and there are also battery saving considerations.

WhatsApp is just one of many tools to feature a dark mode, and a delve into the latest beta version of the chat app reveals some of the new features that are in the pipeline. One thing that has been discovered is that alternative colours for messages in dark mode appear to be in development.

WABetaInfo has discovered that the beta version of the iOS edition of the app includes differently colored chat bubbles when dark mode is activated.

The site found that the iPhone version of the WhatsApp beta features chat bubbles that are a lighter color. At the moment it is still the same colours – gray and green – that are used a chat bubble background, but there is a gentler, lighter hue.

Pick a color

Nothing has been said officially about the change, and it's not clear when the new colors might be rolled out to everyone – or, indeed, if they definitely will. What's also not clear is why the different tones have been chosen. It is possible that it is related to accessibility settings, or it could be a way to improve overall legibility.

It's also possible that WhatsApp will be introducing more colors, giving users a choice of themes for their messages. Should the new colors roll out to iOS users, it is safe to assume that they will also be made available in the Android version of the app, but we'll just have to wait to find out for certain.

Here's how to enable dark mode in WhatsApp

Via WABetaInfo