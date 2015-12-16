Netflix socks will keep your feet warm and your show paused

With a little engineering and some yarn, days of dozing off during a streaming binge could be a thing of the past thanks to a none other than "Netflix socks."

Netflix has put up the design for a pair of socks you can make at home that can tell when you nod off and will promptly pause your show or movie. The socks use an accelerometer to tell when the wearer is inactive and flashes a little LED to remind them to move.

If the user remains idle, the socks send a signal to pause the program on Netflix, ensuring sleeping viewers don't miss a thing. Accelerometers detecting sleep patterns are nothing new, with a similar method used in Fitbit fitness trackers to tell if a user is having a restless night.

Intrigued? Netflix has the necessary parts detailed online, as well as step-by-step knitting instructions for socks themed after some of its original programs, like Marvel's Jessica Jones, House of Cards, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

(That last design makes us want to knit some socks to gift to techradar's very own Home Entertainment Editor, Nick Pino.)

Ah, yes. Nick will love these.

If constructing a pair of electronic socks isn't enough of a challenge for you, Netflix has also prepared another do-it-yourself project called The Switch, a device you can build and program to dim the lights, put your phone on silent, order food, and start up some Twin Peaks with a single push of a button.