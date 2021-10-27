WD has slashed £40 off this 1TB NVMe SSD, and it’s not even Black Friday yet

We’re still almost a full month out from the official start of the shopping season, yet the early Black Friday deals are already starting to roll in.

Western Digital has slashed almost a third off the price of its 1TB WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD, which is now available for just £89.99 from the official store.

We rarely hand out perfect scores here on TechRadar, but this M.2 SSD earned a full five stars when it was reviewed back in 2019, predominantly for its rapid read/write speeds.

Today's WD_Black SSD Black Friday deals

1TB WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD: £132.99 £88.99 from Western Digital

This lightning fast M.2 SSD from WD is available for almost a third off. It might not be Black Friday just yet, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a better balance of affordability and performance, even on the big day itself.

Given computer components aren’t the easiest to come by these days as a result of both the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain disruptions, it could be a smart move to dive in before the shopping season begins if you’re looking to upgrade.

In any case, although WD is undoubtedly preparing a raft of deals for next month, the roughly 30% discount available here is competitive with the best Black Friday SSD deals we expect to see.

And while the SN750 is a couple of years old now, you’ll be lucky to find a faster SSD on the market for less, with sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,470MB/s and 3,000 MB/s, respectively. In general, both Western Digital and the WD_Black range are also well-regarded in the community, so you can be sure this is money well spent.

More WD SSD deals

For those with deep pockets, the equivalent 4TB model is available at an even steeper discount (roughly 40%), down from £817.99 to just £483.99.

4TB WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD: £817.99 £483.99 from Western Digital

The same high-performance SSD, but with an additional 3TB of storage capacity. For creatives, gamers and anyone else that needs to store a large quantity of files in local storage.

