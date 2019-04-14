Watch Game of Thrones online: how to stream season 8 from anywhere

Well the day has finally arrived - Game of Thrones returns, with the first episode of season 8 airing tonight. We've seen trailers, spoilers and theories to get us excited for tonight's season premiere, and we'll show you how and where to watch Game of Thrones online as it airs where you are.

Game of Thrones season 8: when and where to watch? April 14 (aka tonight) is the night so get ready. Depending on where you live, there is a different streaming or TV service to watch Game of Thrones online - you can see a list of English-speaking countries below. Episodes will be streaming live at 9pm ET, 6pm PT in the US, which means it may end up airing early in the morning depending where you live (2am on April 15 in the UK, for example). So it might be quite a late night for some.

Depending on where you're watching the show from, there will be a different time to tune in (pesky time zones!). For example, US fans will get a more comfortable live viewing time of 9pm ET and 6pm PT on April 14, whereas other locations such as the UK and India will be getting very very early live viewing options on April 15.

With six new episodes and a total of almost seven hours of viewing to be consumed, the 8th and final season is one not to miss. Rumours are now suggesting the biggest battle in the history of TV and film, so you just know this is going to be big.

So with the show finally airing tonight, this is the place to be for all your how to watch Game of Thrones online know-how. We've tracked down the locations to watch each and every episode, no matter where you live - you can find them all down below.

Watch Game of Thrones online: stream from outside your country

Want to watch Game of Thrones online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or India? We've found all of your best options and listed them below.

But, if you find yourself in the unfortunate circumstances where you've booked a holiday over the release of Game of Thrones, then things get a bit more difficult. For those unlucky fans, all hope isn't lost yet. You will find that watching Game of Thrones won't be an option thanks to geo-blocking. This means that broadcasters do tend to try and stop you from watching in other countries, putting up some virtual roadblocks.

Don't fret, you'll still be able to watch the show, it just gets a little bit harder. By using a VPN , you will still be able to catch the show by changing your IP address to a location back where you live, allowing you to watch it all (assuming that doesn't breach any TS&Cs, of course).

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its speed, security and ease-of-use. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and with a focus on security

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

Watch Game of Thrones online in the USA

Well there really is no surprise here, if you're in the US then HBO will be the go-to place for everything Game of Thrones. Unfortunately, it is also no surprise that this means you will have to sign up to a HBO subscription to watch the show. HBO offers a few packages, all of which are pretty flexible. That means you can sign up for one month, finish the show and then cancel if needs be. Not to mention, HBO offers free trials on all of its packages, which helps soften the blow. Prices start at $14.99 a month with HBO and go up depending on which package you choose. The first episode will be streaming in the US tonight on April 14 at 9pm ET, 6pm PT, giving US fans one of the better streaming times out there.

Watch Game of Thrones online in Canada

If you're in Canada trying to watch Game of Thrones online then you're in luck as Crave will be showing the entirety of the new season on its release. That means the same air time as the US, tonight (April 14) at 9pm ET, 6pm PT for the first episode. You can pay for Crave on a monthly basis or get an annual subscription. Unlike HBO, Crave doesn't seem to do trials but if you do pay for a subscription, they will throw in one free month. Prices vary for Crave but you can get packages including HBO from around $20 for the month.

Watch Game of Thrones online in the UK

If you're in the UK you get two different options when it comes to watching the show: either through Sky Atlantic or via a Now TV Entertainment Pass. If you are really, incredibly dedicated to missing out on the spoilers you can tune in early tomorrow morning on April 15 at 2am, the official air time for the first episode. For the non-die hard fans, both NowTV and Sky Go will be showing catch-up episodes from 4am on April 15. Make it through the whole day without finding out who dies (surely someone) and you can watch the episode once again live on TV at 9pm. We all know that Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. NowTV on the other hand has a 7-day free trial, meaning you can catch the first episode without paying a single penny. And, just in time for Game of Thrones, you can get three months of NowTV Entertainment for just £17.99 (25% discount) And if you're out of the country and still want to watch shows from your Sky or Now subscriptions, then you'll need to download and install a VPN as described above.

Watch Game of Thrones online in Australia

If you're watching in Australia then you really only have one option for watching Game of Thrones - Foxtel. The first episode will be airing at 11am on Monday April 15, a slightly more reasonable time compared to the UK's 2am! Like all of the streaming services above, you will have to pay to get a subscription to Foxtel. There are a host of different packages available so you can choose what you want to spend. Also like a lot of the options above, Foxtel allows you to watch all of the old seasons, better hurry up though.

Watch Game of Thrones online in New Zealand

For those in New Zealand there really only is one option for season 8 and that's SoHo. The Sky premium entertainment channel will be the place to find season 8, airing at 1pm and then repeating at 8.30pm on Monday April 15.



Unfortunately, SoHo doesn't do trial subscriptions. So if you don't already have it you'll have to dive on in on a TV package or upgrade your current one to a plan with SoHo. Packages including SoHo start as low as $24.91 a month and go up from there depending on how much you decide to include.

Watch Game of Thrones online in India

For fans in India you're in luck, when it comes to watching Game of Thrones online, India has the cheapest option. Simply log onto Hotstar and sign up for a premium account. This will cost you either ₹207.39 ($3) for a month or ₹967.84 ($14) for an entire year. The first episode will be airing tomorrow on Monday April 15 at 6.30am, yes that does mean an early morning for Indian fans but we feel like its a small price to pay to catch this much-anticipated show's first episode.

How to watch seasons 1-7 of Game of Thrones online

If you want to do some super speedy re-watching of the old seasons, we can tell you the best places to watch seasons 1-7 of Game of Thrones but be warned, there is a lot of content to catch up on.

Luckily, most of the streaming services above offer seasons 1-7 of the show, that means you can watch all of the old episodes and then smoothly move into the new season. Below we've listed each country with all of the different viewing platforms for the old seasons:

US: The US has a tonne of options when it comes to the old seasons with: HBO GO, HBO Amazon channel, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store.

UK: With just as much choice, in the UK you can watch old episodes on. Your best bets are either NowTV or Sky Go. Other options include Amazon Prime, iTunes, Sky Store, PlayStation, Microsoft Store, Chili, TalkTalk TV or the Google Play Store.

Canada: The options in Canada are a bit more limited, choose between: Crave Plus, iTunes, PlayStation, Microsoft Store or Google Play Store.

Australia: Pretty similar to Canada, choose between Foxtel Now, iTunes, Microsoft Store, PlayStation or the Google Play Store.

New Zealand: SoHo...yep that is pretty much your only option in New Zealand. But if you want to watch the new season you might as well watch the whole show right?

India: Just Hotstar, but when its so cheap, do you really need to shop around?

Elsewhere: Live somewhere not on this list? Try giving a VPN a try and connecting to one of the countries below with plenty of options for watching the show.

Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer - prepare for what is to come

Can't wait for the show to start? Watch the trailer above to help hold you over until the first episode airs. With all of the Starks, dragons and White Walkers, we feel like season 8 is going to be more than worth the wait.

