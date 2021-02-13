Vodafone's latest broadband deal is very clearly the best option this weekend

Vodafone hasn't been doing many big broadband deals recently, but this weekend it is coming back with a vengeance. If you're looking for a new internet plan right now, Vodafone is the obvious choice.

Currently, you can get Vodafone's Superfast Fibre 2 plan for just £22.95 a month with speeds averaging 63Mb. That alone makes this one of the best fibre broadband deals on the market but Vodafone has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

Firstly, you're getting a £75 voucher which can be used at Amazon.co.uk or Tesco and secondly, any existing Vodafone phone customer can save an additional £2 a month, paying just £20.95 a month.

All of that comes together to give this weekend's best broadband plan. You can find out more below.

Vodafone's excellent broadband deal:

The best broadband deal around Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95 a month (£20.95 for Vodafone phone users) + £75 Amazon voucher

This is all-round the best broadband deal on the market right now. It supplies speeds averaging 63Mb - perfect for big households gaming, streaming and working at home. For those speeds, you only need to pay £22.95 a month, a price below the competition. On top of all of that, Vodafone is also throwing in a £75 voucher to use at Amazon or Tesco and a £2 a month discount for existing Vodafone mobile customers.

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.

