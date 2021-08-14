Vodafone's fibre broadband deals stand out as the best option around right now

Vodafone has recently launched a broadband offer that puts it above its competition right now, blending affordable bills, a big cash incentive and most importantly, fast speeds.

Go for Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan and you'll currently only pay £22 a month. Despite that being one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around, it will get you speeds averaging 67Mb.

Those are brilliant speeds, allowing even larger households to run multiple smart devices, work from home, game and stream without fear of buffering or any major lag.

On top of the pricing and speeds, you'll also get an £85 voucher with this deal. This can be spent at Amazon, M&S or Tesco. Plus, if you're an existing Vodafone mobile customer, you can get a free Amazon Fire Stick and Echo Dot.

This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:

