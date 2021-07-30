Vodafone has the best fibre broadband deal around...but it ends tomorrow

If you've marked this weekend down on your calendar as the time to track down some new broadband deals, you're in luck. Vodafone is offering a belting internet package right now...but it ends tomorrow.

As long as you get in before 11.59pm on Saturday, July 31, You'll get Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan for only £22 a month (down from its original cost of £24). For that price, you'll get speeds averaging 63Mb.

Those kind of speeds will keep a large household running, even with multiple streams, someone working from home, some gaming and lots of smart devices connected up.

Plus, all new customers will get an £100 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S with this deal and, if you're an existing Vodafone mobile customer, you'll also get a Amazon Fire Stick 4K Ultra HD and a Amazon Echo Dot.

This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £100 Amazon voucher

This is a fantastic offer from Vodafone. You're getting speeds averaging 63Mb but only having to pay £22 a month for it. Those speeds will be perfect for most households, even with multiple streams going, people working from home and lots of devices connected up. On top of that, you'll also get an £100 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S.



This deal ends on Saturday, July 31 at 11.59pmView Deal

Read more: