Virgin's market-leading fibre broadband deal comes with a £50 Amazon voucher

If you're looking for a new broadband deal this weekend, Virgin could be the way to go, currently offering the leading fibre internet plan with fast speeds, low costs and cash incentives.

This plan is Virgin's M100. It will cost you just £24 a month and absolutely nothing upfront while supplying you with speeds averaging 108Mb. Take a scan through our broadband deals guide and you'll see that is roughly twice the speeds on offer elsewhere for this price.

That alone would make this a leading offer but there's an extra factor. Virgin will also throw in a £50 Amazon voucher for the cherry on top. The one issue is that Virgin isn't available across the whole country.

If you find it isn't available where you live, check out the next best deals down below.

Compare all of the best broadband and TV deals around right now

Virgin's impressive fibre broadband deals

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can also get a £50 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Ts&Cs of this broadband deal state that the limited-time offer (ending on January 24) is for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: see the best temporary internet solutions

SIM only deals: the best prices and plans today

Mobile phone deals: considering a new phone contract?

Today's best broadband deals: