Virgin's biggest and best broadband and TV deals now come with a free 4K TV

Virgin really loves a good flash sale with its broadband deals. Dangling something tempting in front of you and then setting that short timer to end in just a few days. This time, there's the promise of a 43-inch 4K TV...but only if you're quick.

Until June 11 across a range of its broadband and TV deals Virgin is going all out, offering the choice of the aforementioned TV or £150 off your bills. While the money off your bills is tempting, with Virgin stating a value of £479 for the TV, that seems like the real hook here.

This free gift can be yours on Virgin's largest plans including the Bigger + Sports, Bigger + Movies, Bigger + Sports & Movies and Ultimate Oomph bundles. However, of all of those, the last option feels like the best value.

Go with the 'Ultimate Oomph Bundle' and yes, you will forever feel a tinge of embarrassment telling people the name of your internet plan but you will also get a lot for your money.

It costs £79 a month but lands you the TV, ridiculous average speeds of 516Mb, an unlimited data SIM, over 260 channels including Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema, anytime calls and two Virgin TV boxes to set up in two separate rooms.



You can find out more about the ultimate Oomph bundle below or check out the Bigger + Sports, Bigger + Movies or Sports + Movies bundles for an alternative choice.

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 260+ channels | £35 activation | £79 a month + free 4K TV

Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle is one of the best broadband and TV deals in terms of features. With speeds averaging 516Mb, it is lightning fast, it has over 260 channels including Sky Sports and Cinema in HD, an unlimited data SIM and anytime calls. That's all before you throw in the free TV!View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



